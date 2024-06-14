Fiat presents a new Panda in homage to its cult classic compact

To celebrate Fiat’s 125th anniversary, the Italian brand has unveiled a new Panda, the first in a new range of models designed after the much-loved 1980s model.

The original 1980 Panda was a sensation: a compact two-box hatchback with a disproportionate amount of interior space. The ‘box on wheels’ took the world by storm, selling more than 7.5 million units worldwide.

Today’s new ‘Big’ Panda is, as its name suggests, a little bigger, going from a 1980s supermini to a family engine that is “perfect for today’s urban mobility.”

It will be launched in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will be available as a hybrid and fully electric vehicle.

The Fiat Grande Panda is “designed in Italy (Turin) for the world” with a compact shape that is only 3.99 meters long, below the segment average of 4.06 meters and the same length as the new hot hatch. Alpine A290 that has just been presented.

Like the 1980s model, which measured just 3,380 mm long, every centimeter of practicality is squeezed into its small form, the new Grande Panda seats five people and offers “well-organized space (…) which is ‘perfect for comfortable family life and contemporary urban mobility’.

The new model has a lot to live up to.

The Panda of yesteryear had immense versatility with a rear bench, hammock-style seats and seven different positions.

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani, it was a two-door car with front wheel drive, simple and functional that made the most of the space.

It was built according to the design of a “container”, it could carry 1,000 liters and weighed only 650 kg.

Spiritual successor to the original Mini, Citroën 2CV and Fiat 500, the Panda’s character and function over form made it a triumph for a wide and diverse range of drivers.

It was in production for 23 years and was a sales triumph. Now it is one of those iconic cars that everyone admires.

The Fiat Panda became a legend after its launch in the 1980s: it sold more than 7.5 million units worldwide. Now, according to the latest MOT data, there are 88,331 Fiat Pandas left in the UK with MOTs – 0.2580 per cent of all UK vehicles.

The new Grande Panda 2024 promises the same “Italian personality” as well as the boxy silhouette that generated so many fans of the original.

The square-edged bodywork is certainly distinctive, as are the bright body colors; in the case of the revealed car, a sparkling yellow.

The profile lines are very pronounced and Fiat says they have opted for “a special exterior look that combines structured lines with smooth, bold surfaces that highlight the thick and robust wheel arches.”

The front is a mix of orthogonal lines and a square mesh layout, with a glossy black grille punctuated by a wave of pixels.

There are also opaline cube headlights that apparently “reflect the facade windows” of the Lingotto factory in Fiat’s hometown of Turin.

The Italian styling continues on the bumper’s lower skid plate and the daytime running lights become indicators and illuminate in a cheese pattern.

The rear of the car is equally bold and robust, with large wheel arches protecting the 17-inch geometric diamond-cut X-design alloys, a flat rear window and high-boxed headlights that are a nod to the original.

Fiat features a glossy black bezel with a three-dimensional Panda written on it, keeping the ’80s feel alive.

The cabin attracts attention with a defined cockpit, sloping luggage rack and a low rear.

There is also another game of senses: Fiat says that to “generate a lenticular effect”, a black square badge is connected to the graphics of the greenhouse (passenger compartment), creating a surprising effect in which the four letters “FIAT” become in four bars. who walk around the vehicle.

The Fiat Panda supermini has always been cheap, very fuel efficient and practical, with a quirky look

There have been many happy Panda owners over the years, with 40 years and three generations of the car.

The Grande Panda is the first product of the new Fiat family and will be followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027.

All models will be built on the same global, multi-energy STLA Smart platform ‘that works in all regions of the world, allowing the brand to create many different vehicles’.

No launch details or pricing have been announced, but Fiat says the family car “is designed for the needs of customers around the world.”

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, commented: ‘The best way to celebrate 125 years of Fiat is to start writing the first pages of our future, starting with the new Grande Panda.

‘With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition towards common global platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers around the world.

“In fact, the Grande Panda is perfectly suited to families and urban mobility in all countries… a true Fiat!”