Fern Britton’s stalker receives a ten-year restraining order and 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting to harassing the TV presenter

Fern Britton’s stalker has been handed a ten-year restraining order and 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting harassing the TV presenter.

James Haviland, 63, of Great Oaks Chase, Chineham, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to harassing the former This Morning presenter without causing fear, alarm or distress over a two-year crusade.

The court heard Haviland began his ‘prolonged campaign’ in 2021 when he began sending cards and flowers to the 66-year-old mother of four.

He then traveled more than 200 miles to the town of Padstow, where the former This Morning presenter went on holiday as a child.

As part of his oppressive behavior, he even rented out the vacation home the star owns.

Fern Britton’s stalker James Haviland, 63, is seen arriving at court today ahead of being handed a ten-year restraining order.

Haviland pleaded guilty to harassing the former This Morning presenter (pictured) at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

Haviland appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court earlier this month where he admitted stalking without fear, alarm or distress between November 20, 2021 and September 16, 2023.

He stayed at Ms Britton’s property for a week in September 2023 and made a further booking to stay there for another week in November that year.

Haviland also stayed in the same town on three occasions between February and November 2022.

He also sent “unwanted” flowers to Ms Britton on three occasions, including twice with a card, between November 2021 and July 2023, and also placed another order for unfinished flowers in June 2022.

The picturesque village of Padstow, Cornwall, where Haviland spent a week at the Briton’s holiday home.

Sentencing Haviland at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Stephen Apted said he had caused Fern “distress and anxiety by his “prolonged campaign” of harassment.

In addition to the restraining order, the defendant was given a 12-month community order requiring him to complete 12 rehabilitation sessions and 150 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. .

