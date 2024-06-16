Fears over UK music festivals after sponsor Barclays caves to Gaza protesters

BBC DJ Liz Kershaw has attacked protesters targeting Barclays’ sponsorship of summer music festivals, warning that their vocal opposition will be “potentially devastating for our culture”.

Kershaw, 65, said ruining such financial deals would jeopardize many music and cultural events.

He spoke after Barclays suspended sponsorship of music festivals organized by promoter Live Nation, including Download, Latitude and the Isle of Wight.

The bank, which contributes six-figure sums to help organize the events, pulled out after several events refused to show up protesting Barclays’ financial services for defense companies supplying Israel.

Live Nation held crisis talks with Barclays after artists including country singer CMAT, metal band Ithaca and comedian Joanne McNally pulled out of their planned slots this summer.

Liz Kershaw warned that Barclays’ withdrawal as a music festival sponsor was ‘truly sinister and potentially devastating for musicians, music lovers and our culture’.

Mrs Kershaw posted on X: ‘Now our entertainment is under attack. No sponsor = no festival. Gang intimidation – no festival.

“This is truly sinister and potentially devastating for musicians, music lovers and our culture.”

Other music industry insiders said they fear for the future of festivals if they lose sponsorship fees that help cover shortfalls after ticket sales.

A spokesperson for Live Nation, which signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Barclays last year, said: “Following discussions with artists, we have agreed with Barclays that they will no longer sponsor our festivals.”

Mercury-nominated band Lankum, who play Suffolk’s Latitude Festival next month, were quick to welcome the move.

“There has been a great collective effort by various bands, artists and fans to get to this point,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Last month, more than 100 artists boycotted Brighton’s Great Escape Festival over its links to Barclays.

Activists accuse the bank of increasing its investment in arms companies that trade with Israel.

Barclays said: “We have agreed to suspend participation in the remaining Live Nation festivals in 2024.

‘Barclays customers holding tickets will not be affected and their tickets will remain valid.

“The protesters’ agenda is to have Barclays ‘unban’ defense companies, which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe.”

The bank added that the protests had led to intimidation of staff and vandalism at its branches.

‘All this small group of activists will achieve is to weaken essential support for cultural events enjoyed by millions.

“It’s time for political, business, academic and artistic leaders to unite against this.”

Three weeks ago, the Hay Festival of Literature abandoned its main sponsor, investment manager Baillie Gifford, following a boycott by speakers and artists over its links to Israel and fossil fuel companies.