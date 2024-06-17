Farage turns his guns on Starmer: the reform chief launches his manifesto in Wales with a blistering attack on the country’s bumbling Labor administration and warns Britain will do the same if Sir Keir gets the keys to No 10.

Nigel Farage will launch his Reform Party manifesto in Wales today with a fierce attack on the country’s Labor administration.

The Reform leader plans to tell voters his devolved Labor administration is “letting down” the public and warn Britain will do the same if Sir Keir Starmer gets the keys to No 10 on July 4.

Reform, which is on track to win seven seats in parliament and threatens to overtake the Conservatives’ share of the national vote, will take the fight to Sir Keir having so far focused on winning over Tory voters.

Farage has repeatedly admitted that Labor will comfortably win the election and that voters should elect reformist MPs to hold them to account.

But Brexit-voting Wales could present an opportunity for Reform to craft a narrative of working-class voters disappointed by the Conservatives at Westminster and the devolved Labor administration at home.

“One of the reasons we are launching our Contract with the British People in Wales is because it shows everyone exactly what happens in a country when the Labor Party is in charge,” Mr Farage said last night.

‘Schools are worse than in England, NHS waiting lists are longer than in England, Covid restrictions were even stricter than in England and now Welsh motorists are being drenched by literally hundreds of speed cameras to do comply with the new and deeply unpopular 20mph blanket speed limit in cities. and towns.

‘Since devolution, the Welsh have been ignored by the London political establishment and let down by the Labor administration they elected.

“Meanwhile, the Conservatives have been the official opposition almost solidly since 2016 and have achieved nothing, which probably explains why we are neck and neck with them in the polls in Wales.

“So if you want to get an idea of ​​what the whole country will be like with a Starmer government and a weak Conservative opposition, come to Wales and then listen to us reveal a better future for all of Britain.”

Senior Conservatives have also attempted to use Labour’s record in Wales – whether on NHS waiting lists or anti-motoring policies – as a warning about how Sir Keir would govern at Westminster.

Despite the success of the no-confidence motion against Welsh Labor First Minister Vaughan Gething, Sir Keir’s party continues to dominate the polls in Wales. The latest YouGov poll shows them on 45 per cent, compared to 18 per cent for the Conservatives.

Farage has already unveiled his six-year plan to make Reform the largest party in parliament, first becoming the main opposition to Starmer’s government before winning the 2029 election outright.

Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, warned that voting for reform would allow Labor to take power with so many seats that it would amount to an “elective dictatorship.”

The reforms are mainly aimed at taking votes away from the Conservative Party, but it now appears that Labor is also being targeted. A recent YouGov MRP predicts that Reform will not win seats overall, but will come second out of 27, always behind the Labor candidate.

Farage also spoke of Reform now having 50,000 members, according to the party’s latest figures. Throughout UKIP’s prominent period in British politics, its peak membership was around 46,000.

“Something is happening out there,” said the party leader.

Reform raised £1.5m in funding in the days after Farage returned as leader earlier this month.

David Davis, a senior Conservative figure, warned that Farage was “trying to destroy” the Conservatives as the party continued to see reform eating into its vote.

He told Times Radio: ‘Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative Party. That is his explicit objective.

“When someone tries to burn down the golf club, you don’t offer them membership, do you?”

Former Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has attacked Richard Tice, accusing the reformist president of being a Labor “sleeper agent”.

Jenrick added: “I not only understand the frustrations of reform voters, I share them.

“But a vote for reform can only deliver a one-party Labor state that increases taxes and immigration.”