Fans left heartbroken for Rory McIlroy after ‘biggest choke in golf history’ in final round of US Open: ‘I don’t know how he’s going to be able to recover from this’

Rory McIlroy’s winless streak in major tournaments looked set to end after a decade. After missing two short putts on the final three holes at Pinehurst, the wait will continue.

McIlroy wasn’t the only one hurt by how Sunday’s US Open final round played out, as he finished second to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Golf fans were also heartbroken and noticeably upset online moments after the result became official.

Remarkably, the Northern Irishman missed two feet six inches for par on the 16th hole and less than four feet on the final green of the 72-hole tournament to suffer another heartbreaking defeat.

McIlroy’s last major tournament victory came in August 2014 at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s winless streak in major tournaments continued on Sunday with a ‘choke’ at the US Open

That’s hard to see. Plus three for the last four holes. Absolute torture for Rory McIlroy. He still has The Open & Olympics to add to his resume, but it’s hard not to have feelings for him even if you’re not a fan. -Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) June 16, 2024

I don’t know how Rory McIlroy can recover from that kind of choke. Bryson took advantage of every mistake. – Matt Animated (@mattblilly) June 16, 2024

One of the worst choke jobs in golf history by Rory McIlroy. Gifted

Bryson DeChambeau who wins on a silver platter. — Harrison Francesa (@H_Francesa) June 16, 2024

Rory McIlroy is an all-time talent, I hope against hope that one day he gets another one. But this one will remain. Two strokes ahead, two putts of less than a meter each. In a decade full of snakes, this has to be the hardest thing to accept. #USOpen -Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 16, 2024

Rory McIlroy was 496-for-496 inside 3 feet this season before that miss. -Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2024

‘That’s hard to see. Plus three for the last four holes. Absolute torture for Rory McIlroy. He still has the Open and the Olympics to add to his resume, but it’s hard not to have feelings for him even if you’re not a fan,” said one golf fan on X.

“I don’t know how Rory McIlroy can recover from that kind of choke. Bryson took advantage of every mistake,” said another person on X.

“One of the worst choke jobs in golf history by Rory McIlroy. I gave Bryson DeChambeau that win on a silver platter,” one fan continued on social media.

“Rory McIlroy is an all-time talent, I hope against hope that one day he gets another one. But this one will remain. Two strokes ahead, two putts less than a meter each. In a decade full of snakes, this has that might be the hardest thing to accept,” said ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

Rory McIlroy had not missed a putt within three feet before missing No. 16 this season with a 496-for-496.

McIlroy’s next chance to win a major, and his last chance to break the streak in 2024, will be next month at the Open Championship.

In addition to McIlroy’s victory at the 2014 PGA Championship, the Northern Irishman won the 2014 Open Championship, his second most recent major victory.