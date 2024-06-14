Fans joke that ITV “can’t afford chairs” as pundits Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Graeme Souness stand up during coverage of Germany’s clash with Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener.

They were in the studio for over an hour and fans on social media took notice.

ITV has come under some criticism for having its pundits preview the first match of Euro 2024.

Tournament hosts Germany will take on Scotland in the first match of the highly anticipated European Championship on Friday night.

ITV is the broadcaster chosen to broadcast the match in the UK, with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness as pundits alongside presenter Mark Pougatch.

However, in a bit of strange fashion, the four remained in the studio for over an hour as they discussed a number of topics related to Friday night’s showdown.

Soon after, fans took to social media to mock ITV, with some claiming the broadcasting giants “can’t afford chairs”.

Ian Wright, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane (left to right) stayed in the studio for over an hour.

One fan wrote on X: ‘Why are all the experts standing? ITV can’t afford chairs?

Another said: “ITV’s coverage of the opening match with Mark Pougatch and the pundits, could have given them some chairs to sit in the studio.”

A third posted: ‘Why are they standing up? He took me by surprise. “Maybe the chairs weren’t shipped on time.”

Get some chairs from the experts. Sheesh’, a fourth fan insisted on X.

Pre-match, ITV presenter Laura Woods was photographed joining Euro 2024 festivities after landing in Germany.

Scotland fans They were in good spirits, chanting and singing alongside the 36-year-old as they held pints in their hands before kick-off of this afternoon’s 8pm match at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Fans quickly jumped on social media and asked why the experts had to stand up.

It is no surprise that Scotland are making the most of their time at Euro 2024, given that they have struggled to qualify for major tournaments in the past.

Euro 2024 marks their second major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, having previously competed in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final.