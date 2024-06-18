Families told to prepare for council tax rise – Conservatives issue fresh warning Keir Starmer will target struggling households after he refuses to rule out rate changes.

The Conservatives today issued a fresh warning that Sir Keir Starmer could target families if he wins power, after the Labor leader refused to rule out changes to council tax rates.

In a new battle between the parties over their future tax plans, the Conservatives claimed Labor represented a “generational threat to everyone’s financial security”.

They pointed to Sir Keir’s “concerning” refusal to rule out a council tax increase, despite the Labor leader insisting he would not raise taxes for “workers”.

Appearing on LBC radio this morning, Sir Keir said he would not “write budgets for the next five years”, when asked about possible changes to council tax.

The Labor Party has already excluded taxes on so-called “workers”, including VAT, income tax and national insurance.

The Conservatives have issued a fresh warning that Sir Keir Starmer could target families if he wins power, after the Labor leader refused to rule out changes to council tax rates.

Conservative minister Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, said Labor represented a “generational threat to everyone’s financial security”.

Sir Keir plans to remove the VAT exemption for private schools to pay 6,500 more state sector teachers.

He also wants to close tax loopholes for high-income non-UK domiciled residents to provide more cash for other public services.

But the Conservatives have suggested Labor could raise some other taxes.

They have pointed out a lack of detail in Labour’s manifesto on an inheritance tax exemption for farmers and the need for councils to hold a referendum on an increase in local taxes.

Facing questions from LBC listeners on a radio show, Sir Keir continued to insist that Labor has no plans to increase taxes beyond those it has already specified.

“None of our plans require tax increases greater than what we have established,” he said.

Asked if this would include a revaluation of the council tax bracket, he said: ‘What I’m not going to do is sit here two-odd weeks before the election and write budgets for the next five years.

‘What I can say is that none of our plans require a tax increase, and that’s for a reason, and the reason is our focus on running our economy, on building, on growing, on raising living standards, on create wealth. ‘

Asked what he meant when he said he would not raise taxes for “workers”, Sir Keir said: “The person I have in mind when I say workers is people who earn a living, depend on our services and do not work.” . “I don’t really have the ability to write a check when they get in trouble.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds had previously suggested to ITV’s Good Morning Britain that Labor would not need to revalue council tax, following similar assurances from shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth yesterday.

But Tory minister Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “After repeated questioning, Keir Starmer has confirmed that higher council tax and other tax rises are planned for pensioners and families if Labor wins.”

‘It is worrying that Keir Starmer won’t say clearly how much money a Labor government will steal from families, especially as the Labor Party will not be held to account after locking itself into government for a generation by rigging the system by winning 16 votes.

‘Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to reduce taxes. Labour’s £2,094 tax raid is just the start – they are a generational threat to everyone’s financial security.’