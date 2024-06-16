Families rage over “horrible” overgrown cemetery as grieving relatives are forced to cut grass and weed themselves with scissors to access the graves of their loved ones.

Grieving relatives are crying over the “horrible” state of a cemetery which the council has left unmaintained for months.

Families have complained that Hills Cemetery in Horsham, West Sussex, has become heavily overgrown, making it difficult for people to attend the gravestones of their loved ones.

To pay their respects, some people had resorted to cutting tall grass and weeds with scissors to ensure the graves were visible and that paths were clear to access the burial plots.

Horsham District Council was forced to apologize this week after a number of people took to social media to express their displeasure at the state of the site.

Jasmine Gibson’s grandparents, Maria and Franciszer Imianowski, have been buried together in the cemetery for more than 20 years. The 28-year-old says the “horrendous” overgrown paths now make it impossible for her wheelchair-bound mother to visit her graves.

Jasmine Gibson’s grandparents’ headstones in 2021 when maintenance was ‘half-good’: 28-year-old claims ‘horrendous’ overgrown paths now make it impossible for her wheelchair-bound mother to visit and present her respects.

Jasmine Gibson’s grandparents, Maria and Franciszer Imianowski, have been buried together in the cemetery for more than 20 years.

She told MailOnline: “My mother and aunt have been trying to keep the path clear to and from the grave, but it has become ridiculous.” She’s close to 60 and that’s just not feasible for her.

‘My mother can’t reach the graves because she is in a wheelchair. ‘She was crying recently because there was a little old man up there who came from abroad, who had taken a pair of scissors from his car and was cutting around the grave with them on his hands and knees.’

Gibson says his family has repeatedly asked the council to resolve the issue, but they have repeatedly received a “misleading response.”

He added: ‘They (the council) just don’t bother to do anything. They simply let the old graves rot and allow weeds and bushes to grow over them.

‘Only because they’re dead. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken care of. It’s not like they were buried there for free. You pay to be buried there. Then you pay for some type of upkeep and maintenance of them. “They still deserve respect.”

Gibson vented his frustrations on Facebook and his post garnered a large number of responses from people who shared similar views.

One resident wrote: “My partner and his brother visited their mother there and my brother-in-law also had to cut the grass around it with scissors.”

Another added: ‘We had this about the state of it last year. How horrible, so sad that I can’t even push mom in a wheelchair to get to her sister because the grass around the graves is long. This really upsets my 88 year old mother because she can’t stand it. Horrible, just horrible.

A third commented: ‘It was like that last year and the last two years too. Before they took good care of it all year round, but not now. It’s so sad and very upsetting that I can’t stand going there to see my parents. It is repugnant to Horsham Council, a fitting insult to our loved ones.

Hills Cemetery opened in July 1900 and is said to have over 16,000 burial sites including 70 service personnel spanning both world wars.

Mrs. Gibson as a child with her grandfather Franciszer

Horsham District Council told MailOnline that Hills Cemetery was not included in its “no cutting” strategy and said it was now doing “everything we can to manage the sites as best as possible”.

The state of the cemetery has bothered area residents for several years, and in 2022 similar complaints were made on Facebook about overgrown grass.

The state of the cemetery has been worrying area residents for several years, as in 2022 Teresa Kisza Sturt made similar complaints on Facebook about overgrown grass.

She told SussexWorld at the time: “You want to be able to touch, kiss and put some flowers next to the headstone and be close to that person you’ve lost.” And currently there’s no way you can do that if you’re with someone in a wheelchair. I think that’s wrong.’

Many online users believed the cemetery was part of the council’s “no mowing” strategy, which involves leaving grass unmowed in selected parks and open spaces to help nature flourish and improve biodiversity.

One user commented: ‘It’s always messy this time of year. “Ridiculous: “There is no cut” left for wildlife. I always carry my lawnmower, lawnmower and scissors there and keep my family’s grave clean. It’s a shame this bothers people.

But Horsham District Council told MailOnline that Hills Cemetery was not included in its “no cutting” strategy and said it was now doing “everything we can to manage the sites as best as possible”.

A council spokesperson said: ‘We fully appreciate that Hills Cemetery is a special and sensitive place for respectful reflection and we are very sorry that some people feel bothered by certain areas of the site.

‘The cemetery is not included as part of our ‘no cut’ strategy.

‘We do our best to manage the site to the best standards, carrying out a fortnightly cutting regime which includes trimming around specific headstones.

‘Some of the photos you have show the oldest part of the cemetery, where most of the graves date from between 1900 and 1920. Historically, this has been left as wildflower meadow for many years, as very few graves are visited in this specific area.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”