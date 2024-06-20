Families living near Heathrow Airport say private hire taxi drivers are a ‘nightmare’ who urinate on the streets, park in disabled spaces and ‘intimidate’ locals.

Families living near Heathrow Airport say “nightmarish” private hire taxi drivers are causing chaos by urinating on the streets, parking in disabled spaces and “intimidating” locals.

Residents of Stanwell Moor, a village just two miles from Terminal 5, say taxi drivers use the area as a “free” place to wait for employment.

But it is claimed that drivers engage in anti-social behaviour, which has become “a real problem” for the neighbourhood.

Locals claim taxi drivers have been seen urinating behind shops and even defecating on dog walking paths.

And others allege that drivers become “aggressive” when confronted.

One resident said a taxi driver “confronted” him when he asked her to leave his disabled parking, and a woman described a “scary” experience in which a driver followed her friend on her way home.

Spelthorne Council implemented a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in March, banning taxi drivers from parking in the area.

Jeff Ford, 67, who has lived in the village for 44 years, says taxi drivers and tourists cause parking problems and anti-social behaviour.

Locals have also complained about taxi drivers sitting in their cars with the engine and lights on until the early hours of the morning.

Heathrow is Britain’s busiest airport, handling more than 81 million passengers in the last year.

Graham Hawkes, 74, said of taxi drivers’ problems: “It’s a nightmare.

‘The whole neighborhood is fed up with this. I know some people are even considering moving.

“Drivers piss in the park, throw trash on the ground and line their cars here so no one can park next to their houses.”

The pensioner, who has lived in the area for almost 40 years, says that taxi drivers even use the disabled parking space outside his house.

He said: ‘They park in my disabled area, even though it is clearly labelled. And if I ask them to move, they get aggressive.

‘Just the other day I asked someone to move and he confronted me. He shouted: ‘Why do we have to move? What right do you have?

Diane Griffin, 72, says she has experienced taxi drivers becoming aggressive and calling her “nasty.”

Neighbors accuse taxi drivers of throwing garbage from their vehicles in the area.

Local residents in Stanwell allege that taxi drivers go to the toilet in the local park.

They also say drivers use local parking, including personal handicap spaces.

‘And I said, ‘We live here, buddy!’ Now every time I leave the house, I have to put out traffic cones. Otherwise I can’t use my space.’

Diane Griffin, 72, said she had also experienced aggressive behavior.

She said: ‘You ask them to move on and they become abusive. I have been called unpleasant and all kinds of things; They have put cameras in my face. It’s not nice.’

Diane and her friend, who also lives in town, have started taking trash bags on dog walks so they can pick up some of the trash.

And he added: ‘We collect what we can because these drivers use the street to clean their cars.

‘But sometimes those walks can be a bit unpleasant because you come across other things. Look, you can tell the difference between a dog’s poop and a human’s.

Linda Fuller, 72, said she feels “uncomfortable” when taxi drivers wait outside her house.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable,” Grandma said. —Because there are rows of men parked in front of your house with their lights and engines on.

‘I feel like I’m fine because I have my husband. But many women around here live alone and I know they are afraid.

Graham Hawkins, 74, said locals are “fed up” with “nightmare” taxi drivers using the town because of its proximity to the airport.

The council and angry residents have put up signs warning taxi drivers not to park in the area.

‘Just the other day, my friend was walking back to hers from our house (it’s just down the road) and a taxi driver followed her down the road in his car.

‘She came running here. She felt really intimidated.”

Linda has a sign on her door telling taxi drivers not to park on the street, but she said that hasn’t made any difference.

She claimed: ‘They don’t care. They just don’t give a damn. They park wherever they want and leave engines and lights on until dawn.

“So sometimes they keep us up and add even more pollution, as if it wasn’t bad enough around here.”

Mitch Osbon, 37, also expressed concern about the pollution taxi drivers were causing.

He said: “A lot of them leave their engines running and fall asleep in their cars, so they’re just pumping fumes right next to our houses.”

‘Obviously they also take up spaces next to our houses, something that worries me when I’m at work and my wife returns from shopping with our six-month-old baby. It’s a lot to handle.’

Mitch said drivers usually move when he tells them to, but claimed one driver was responsible for “dropping my tire.”

He stated: “Sometimes they get a little ragged, but I usually find they move if you approach them kindly.”

“But one time, a guy got pretty aggressive with me.”

Jeff Ford, 67, who has lived in the town for 44 years, said taxi drivers are not the only problem.

Mitch Osborn, 37, accused a taxi driver of dropping his car’s tire, but said most are polite.

Some locals have resorted to posting their own signs outside their properties.

Fixed penalty notices have been posted around the town, and Heathrow Airport has provided residents with signs to exit their properties.

Tourists also cause problems, leaving their cars in the town instead of paying for parking at Heathrow.

“People arrive with their suitcases at 6 in the morning, get on a bus and leave their cars in our spaces for weeks,” he said.

‘This means that no one can park next to their houses. It’s infuriating.

Linda added: ‘It’s so obvious what they’re doing. There are places where there are dozens of cars parked, with rearview mirrors on, left there for weeks.

“I understand that the prices are bad, but it is unfair for those of us who live here.”

But most locals believe more can be done.

“I would like to see more law enforcement,” Diane said. “Around here you never see the guards implementing this, and all it takes is for them to ticket half a dozen drivers and then the word will spread.”

Mitch added: “A neighbor told me there’s somewhere taxi drivers can go at Heathrow, but I had no idea before, so it’s clearly not advertised very well.”

“If they advertised it more, maybe the drivers would move away from here.”

A Spelthorne Council spokesperson said the Stanwell Moor PSPO had only recently been implemented and therefore it was too early to determine whether it was having the desired effect.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: “Everyone traveling to Heathrow must respect our neighbors and we work closely with community groups to make this a great place to live and work.”

“We support local authorities as they step up enforcement and exclusion zones while we continue to invest in dedicated waiting areas at the airport, to keep drivers off nearby roads.”