Families living at the Cotswolds beauty spot say it was ruined by travelers who razed the site without permission and then set up a fortress with CCTV cameras to keep people away.

Angry residents say a Cotswolds beauty spot has been ruined by travelers bulldozing their way onto a site they did not have permission to live in, despite the council trying to prevent this from happening for 17 years.

People in Kayte Lane, a rural area below Cleeve Hill, in Southam, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, feared unauthorized occupation of the land for years before it finally happened in May last year.

And they say authorities have not done enough to prevent this from happening.

Tewkesbury Council first obtained an injunction in 2007 to try to protect the green belt and insists it is still doing everything it can to prevent the site, which is close to Cheltenham Racecourse, from being developed.

Land at Southam, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, which has been occupied by travellers.

In November last year it rejected a retrospective planning application from Travellers, after receiving more than 200 objections, but they lodged an appeal which will now be decided by the Planning Inspectorate.

Sixteen caravans and several cars and vans have recently been at the location where travelers moved during the late spring 2023 bank holiday.

They set up shop in the field, putting up a tall wooden fence along the edge and installing CCTV cameras, some of which look out at their neighbors.

A resident of Kayte Lane, who did not want to be named, said the travelers used an excavator to clear vegetation from parts of the site as they moved towards it.

He said it should not have been allowed to happen and that a beautiful place had been ruined by turning it into a caravan site.

‘It’s a green belt, open-looking land. There used to be sheep and horses in it. It was basically grazing land.

Tewkesbury Council does not enforce anything. We are fighting a brick wall.

‘Now we have an 8-foot-high fence there. We used to be able to see the town of Southam. We can’t take it anymore.

‘There is machinery noise, sometimes until 10:00 p.m. “They’re still working and shouldn’t be there,” she said.

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “If they get their way, everyone will get their way.”

«Last year, on the second May holiday, they came with a bulldozer and bulldozed the land. We used to look at the green fields.

‘It’s supposed to have posts and wire fences, with animals there.

“At night, the place lights up like a Christmas tree thanks to the solar lights.”

The man’s wife said: ‘At night, it illuminates the area. It is awful.’

She said CCTV cameras on the commuter fence made residents feel watched and she and her husband had considered moving house.

Residents, together with Southam Parish Council, are trying to raise at least £10,000 to fund a planning specialist to represent them at the appeal hearing and at future relevant meetings.

Tewkesbury Council said in a statement: “We have been investigating two unauthorized gypsy/traveller sites on Kayte Lane.

‘One of these sites, known as Green Orchard, recently obtained planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate, overturning the council’s refusal of permission.

‘A planning appeal has been lodged against the council’s decision to refuse planning permission on the other, larger site and this remains pending at this time.

“Both sites are subject to a High Court injunction and legal proceedings which remain pending at this time.”

Travelers have been contacted for comment.