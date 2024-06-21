Fallers at Royal Ascot! Drunken revelers throw themselves on the ground as police are forced to break up fights at historic racial gathering

Festivities descended into violence at Royal Ascot last night with police forced to break up fights at the historic racecourse at the end of the day.

Drunken revelers were seen lying on the ground while others with their heads in their hands as they made their way to the heart of the pretty Berkshire town.

Fists flew into a parking lot inside the compound and two men were arrested. Another fight broke out outside a popular Ascot bar at around 9pm.

Meanwhile, a couple appeared to be making love instead of war under an oak tree in a racetrack parking lot.

Police arrested a person on the pavement in Ascot town center in Berkshire yesterday afternoon.

Police detained one person at Ascot last night as revelers poured into the town after the races.

Police officers were patrolling Ascot High Street on a warm afternoon in Berkshire yesterday.

Police and members of the Armed Forces were patrolling at Ascot yesterday after the races.

A woman in a pink patterned dress with dyed blue hair was among many who took off their high heels at the end of the day to walk slowly down the hill to the station.

“More than half of the women were walking barefoot or in flip flops, after a long day wearing high heels,” said one viewer.

Away from the drunken melee, royals including Prince William, King Charles and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike had enjoyed the event, known as the crown jewels of the UK horse racing calendar.

But away from the royal box, drunken racegoers were engaged in boxing matches with each other outside the Zeus Bar on Ascot High Street.

Thames Valley Police officers used their bikes to form a barrier around the entrance as their colleagues wrestled the men to the ground, while other patrons continued partying inside.

Police officers monitor the crowds at Ascot last night after a day of racing.

A large police presence in the Berkshire town yesterday after the third day of Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot attendees enjoyed an outdoor drink yesterday after a day at the racecourse

Two women were among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of affray and threatening behaviour.

A woman, wearing a tight-fitting black dress, was photographed being dragged by police as she called over her shoulder for help.

A man was pushed against a wall while being handcuffed.

Another appeared to be pleading with officers to release him after being loaded into the back of a police van.

Racegoers are expected to drink 60,000 bottles of champagne over the five days of Royal Ascot.

Earlier yesterday, the King and Queen’s hopes of a second winner at Royal Ascot were dashed when their racehorse was beaten on Ladies’ Day.

Revelers in Ascot town center yesterday after Royal Ascot in the Berkshire town

Revelers on Ascot High Street yesterday as they left after a day at the races

Royal Ascot attendees walked around town yesterday after a day at the racecourse.

Carlos and Camilla’s thoroughbred Gilded Water ran in the King George V Stakes, the same race that gave them their first win at the famous Berkshire meeting last year.

The Queen closely followed the race through a pair of binoculars while the King chatted with the couple’s racing advisor, John Warren, and she bobbed up and down in anticipation when the horse was among the leaders.

But the pair saw themselves left behind and finished far down the pack when Going the Distance crossed the line first.

Ladies Day at Royal Ascot saw strange and extravagant hats on display as racegoers added a touch of fun to the action on the grass.

The middle of race week is a chance for punters to up the fashion ante and put on a display of color and creativity.

King Charles III and Camilla speak yesterday before the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot

A general view of racegoers during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse yesterday

Charles and Camilla during the Gold Cup trophy presentations at Royal Ascot yesterday

Jayarebe ridden by Sean Levey en route to winning the Hampton Court Stakes yesterday

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived yesterday at the third day of Royal Ascot

One racegoer had a replica of an owl, with wings spread, as a hat, while another wore a wide-brimmed lattice design that she peered out of, and one woman had a collection of children’s toys on a bank of artificial grass as a hat.

Taking on Queen Elizabeth II’s racehorses, the King and Queen invited members of the royal family and close friends to the royal box to enjoy the racing and the week’s main event, the Gold Cup .

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were among the royal party along with Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were invited, as were Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.

Celebrities presenting the awards included actress Celia Imrie, Blackadder star Tim McInnerny and property expert and TV presenter Sarah Beeny.