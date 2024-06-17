Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg takes out his $300 million superyacht and $30 million support boat, complete with helipad, in Mallorca as he celebrates Father’s Day with his father Ed.

Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has been celebrating Father’s Day on his new £237 million ‘super yacht’.

The father of three welcomed his own father to also celebrate Edward Zuckerberg’s recent 70th birthday on the ship called Launchpad.

Zuckerberg’s “super yacht”, which appeared last week off the coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca, is worth an estimated $300 million (£237 million) and was described as a “number one birthday present.” 40″ recent for himself.

He and his siblings were seen in recently shared photos wearing T-shirts with the words “Ed’s Children,” while their father’s read, “I’m Ed.”

Mark Zuckerberg has shared photos celebrating Father’s Day and his father’s 70th birthday.

The superyacht has been spotted off the coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Zuckerberg’s Instagram post showed members of his family wearing special t-shirts.

Zuckerberg posted smiling photos on Instagram and said: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who started and continues to inspire our entire family.”

‘We’re also celebrating his 70th birthday and it was truly extraordinary to hear the grandchildren (at least the ones old enough) take turns telling Dad all the ways he’s significant in their lives last night at dinner. Here’s to many more.’

Zuckerberg’s new 118 m long yacht is It is believed to have not only its own aircraft hangar but also a support ship.called Wingman, and cost approximately $30 million (£24 million).

The main ship, built at the Feadship shipyard in the Netherlands, can accommodate 26 guests and 50 crew members.

Its features also include a beach club area, a beauty center, a Blena cinema-theater and a helicopter.

Zuckerberg’s wealth stands at $187bn (£148bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Last month he turned 40 by sharing rare photos of his family and friends on Instagram, while telling how his wife Priscilla Chan “recreated a lot of places I lived in the early days.”

One of the images showed him sitting next to Bill Gates in a miniature version of the Harvard dormitory where billionaire Meta created Facebook.

Another image showed Zuckerberg with his daughters Maxima, 8, and August, six, as he showed them a recreation of his childhood bedroom, where he learned to code.

The celebrations took place on the new Launchpad of the Facebook founder’s ‘superyacht’.

Mark Zuckerberg is worth £148 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Last month, Zuckerberg celebrated his 40th birthday by sharing a selection of photos, including this one of him sitting next to Bill Gates in a miniature version of his old Harvard dorm room.

Another image showed the father of three with his daughters Máxima, eight, and August, six, in a recreation of his childhood bedroom where he learned to code.

He captioned an Instagram carousel of his newly uploaded photos with the words: ‘Grateful for my first 40 years!’

He also wrote: “Grateful that people traveled from all over the world to celebrate with me.”

His company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has seen its share price rise more than 50 per cent this year, adding $58.8bn (£46.5bn) to the owner’s fortune.

That meant he overtook Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, formerly Twitter, who was pushed into fourth place in the ranking of the world’s richest people.

A feud between rival billionaires escalated last year when Musk tweeted that Instagram makes people depressed.

He later said that Meta-owned WhatsApp “can’t be trusted” and challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, although the plans fell through when Musk complained of an injury.

Zuckerberg responded by stating that “Elon is not serious” about any fight.

The pair also traded barbs when Meta launched Threads in an attempt to rival X.

Zuckerberg, father of three children, has been married to Priscilla Chan since 2012; the couple met at Harvard University nine years earlier.

Mark Zuckerberg has been married to Priscilla Chan since 2012; They are pictured at a state dinner at the White House in Washington DC in September 2015.

Zuckerberg has traded barbs with Elon Musk (pictured), owner of Tesla and

In February of this year he posted videos of himself on Instagram creating a Kitana sword with the help of Japanese sword master Akihira Kokaji.

Zuckerberg had been in Japan to celebrate his wife’s 39th birthday and also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss artificial intelligence.

In addition to making swords, Zuckerberg’s hobbies include tending a herd of beer-drinking, macadamia nut-eating cows at his luxurious $100 million estate in Hawaii.

His other assets include a Gulfstream G650 private jet, while his company Meta Platforms spent $1.6m (£1.3m) on air travel in 2021 and another $6.6m (£5.2m) of pounds sterling) the following year.