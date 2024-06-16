FA ‘warns English fans that Euro 2024 tickets will be confiscated if they misbehave in Germany’… as footage emerges of fans chanting ’10 German bombers’ in streets ahead of Serbia clash

The FA have reportedly warned England fans that they risk having their tickets confiscated if they do not behave appropriately at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions will begin their campaign against Serbia on Sunday night, with German police calling it a “high risk” match.

It is expected to be the only match in the tournament where low-alcohol beer will be served in a bid to avoid trouble, and England fans have been told there will be serious consequences if they step out of line.

According YoThe FA has written to members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC), making it clear that “any unacceptable behavior while following England may result in… the withdrawal of tickets for future matches (including during the tournament).”

The FA will have their own security and security staff at all England matches in the coming days, and will insist they will take drastic action against any fans who misbehave in Germany.

England fans have been warned their tickets could be confiscated if they misbehave at Euro 2024.

The FA, led by chief executive Mark Bullingham (pictured), has told supporters that “unacceptable behaviour” will not be tolerated.

Their communication to the ESTC adds: “The FA will not tolerate any excessive behavior and will always investigate reports of inappropriate behavior with the utmost urgency,” the communication says.

“Members are ambassadors of the England team and must act in a way that continues to improve the image of the English fans and the national team on the world stage.”

News of the FA warning comes just hours after rowdy England fans were filmed chanting ’10 German bombers’ on the streets of Dusseldorf ahead of their team’s opening match of the tournament.

‘Ten German Bombers’, sung to the tune of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’, refers to German casualties in World War II.

German police had previously ordered Three Lions fans not to sing the song, sending a strong “don’t be ad***” message ahead of the tournament.

According to The Telegraph, police chief Peter Both said: “That’s what I would say to them: don’t be stupid.” If they sing a song like this, I can’t change it.

“In Germany it is not punishable. I hope that all other peaceful and law-abiding fans will tell them: ‘Enough.’

England fans have been filmed chanting ’10 German bombers’ in the streets.

This despite German police warning him “not to be stupid” during the tournament.

‘I know, and all people in Germany know, that there is a long-standing sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it’s important for me to say that it’s just sports.

“Our countries have been and continue to be allies for more than seven decades.”

Despite this warning, a group of English fans, jumping around with beer cans and an English flag outside a Mexican restaurant, sang the song on Friday night.

An estimated 300,000 English fans will travel to Germany this summer in the hope of seeing the national team end 58 years of pain.