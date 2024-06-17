Express sale! The shopping center will be put up for sale for £16.45 million on a site currently occupied by stores including Waitrose, Iceland and Boots.

A shopping centre, stocked with numerous high street brands, is for sale for a whopping £16.45 million.

Built over 55 years ago in 1969, St Martin’s Shopping Center has a staggering 92,000 square feet of retail space.

The prime property, located in Caversham, Berkshire, is already home to some household names including Waitrose, Iceland and Boots, so it’s never short of visitors.

Its long list of major outlets includes Superdrug, Costa, as well as several long-established local stores including The Caversham Butcher and homewares store, Terry’s.

Even new businesses are expected to set up shop in the center, so the commercial area will be completely crowded, according to the Reading Chronicle.

Optical company Eye Club, originally based in Pangbourne, is in the process of moving into the former Cara Shoes.

The commercial area also has ten temporary rental apartments and 250 parking spaces available.

Reading-based baked goods company BKRY has moved into the unit formerly owned by House of Cards.

However, a packed shopping center is not all this retail paradise has to offer potential buyers.

The shopping center will not only be auctioned with a parking lot with no less than 250 spaces, but also with ten apartments currently rented on a short-term basis.

The potential buyer would also receive planning permission to potentially add more residential homes on the land.

This commercial property has been listed by KLM Real Estate in accordance with the instructions of Federated Hermes.

This comes a year after a shopping center in west Wales sold for just £300,000, less than the average price of a British house at the time.

The once thriving Cambrian Way in the center of Carmarthen, West Wales, was built just 35 years ago.

In December 2023, it was sold in a private sale for just £300,000 and a local businessman is believed to be behind the bid.

The center is home to eight shops, kiosks and a pool hall, although most are closed and abandoned as it struggles to attract more shoppers.

The town of 13,000 in the heart of south-west Wales has lost the likes of Debenhams, Topshop, River Island and H&M in recent years.

More recently, Frankie & Benny’s closed its doors in the formerly prosperous market town.