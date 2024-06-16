Experts warn gardeners NOT to install ‘fake’ artificial grass this summer – here’s why

As the summer season begins, garden enthusiasts across the UK are being warned against using artificial grass in their gardens.

Despite its growing popularity as a low-maintenance alternative to natural grass, experts warn of significant environmental drawbacks.

Researchers at the University of Plymouth have highlighted two main reasons to avoid synthetic grass.

First, it damages the soil and inhibits wildlife, including crucial insects that play vital roles in reproduction and pollination.

Studies indicate that insect populations in the UK have plummeted by 80 per cent in the past two decades, and further declines could devastate the food chain, according to reports from the express.

Natural grass, along with wildflowers, daisies, buttercups and even dandelions, provides essential habitats for insects, while artificial grass lacks the components necessary for mating and pollination.

The second concern expressed by researchers is the increased risk of flooding.

Artificial grass dehydrates the underlying soil, reducing its quality, and does not absorb rainwater due to its plastic composition, causing heavy rains that cause flash flooding, as the water has nowhere to drain.

Mick Hanley, associate professor of plant-animal interactions at the University of Plymouth, expressed concern about the environmental impact of artificial grass.

speaking to Leeds livesaid: ‘If you put what is apparently a plastic film on the ground, you are reducing the amount of rain that enters the ground, so it will dry out.

“Artificial grass also negatively affects soil health as it limits the supply of air and water to the soil beneath it, affecting the small organisms that live in the soil.”

Experts encourage the use of natural grass as they can effectively absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, while also acting as an air filter that traps and absorbs smoke, dust and pollutants that we would otherwise breathe. .

According Turf technologyNatural grass also improves water quality, prevents soil erosion, absorbs sound and reduces noise pollution, while providing seed for birds and a home for insects.

Additionally, studies show that having access to a natural lawn can even help reduce stress and improve well-being.

It comes after Britain’s leading gardening groups insisted that installing fake plastic grass should be as socially unacceptable as blowing cigarette smoke into a baby’s face.

They argue that the installation of products like AstroTurf, originally an all-weather sports surface, should be considered a crime against nature because of the “extreme environmental damage” they cause.

One in ten British households have replaced their garden grass with artificial grass, but Lynne Marcus, of the Society of Garden Designers, said: “We want to make people who are thinking about installing artificial grass understand that it is just as serious as not use it.” seat belt or blow smoke in your baby’s face.

“I find it surprising that people think that it is not okay to get a plastic bag, but it is okay to cover the entire garden with plastic sheets, which is what is effectively being done, and for this 1,000 years of surface layer are destroyed. ground”.