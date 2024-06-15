Experts reveal three renovations you can make that can increase the value of your home

Experts have revealed three renovations homeowners can make that can increase property values.

In partnership with property service Home Visuals UK, property group Zoopla has highlighted three effective home improvements to boost home sales on Instagram.

In a video shared on their @zoopla Instagram page last December, real estate experts emphasized the potential impact of these renovations.

The title reads: ‘Did you know that a loft conversion is thought to increase the value of your home by up to 15%? Not just lofts: off-street parking, a renovated kitchen or a garage conversion can produce similar results.’

The first recommended renovation is a loft conversion, and Zoopla explains that converting a loft is an ideal way to add space to a home without expanding its space.

For a three-bedroom house in the UK, this can mean an increase in the asking price of up to 15 per cent.

The property group lists several benefits, including cost-effectiveness, increased living space and increased natural light and views.

However, they caution that limited clearance and structural considerations can be drawbacks.

The second suggested renovation is a bathroom update, and Zoopla notes that homeowners don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve significant results.

Renovating a bathroom can mean a 5 percent increase in the sales price, as long as the rest of the home is in good condition.

Some of the benefits listed by the real estate group include improved aesthetics and improved functionality, while the disadvantages are the time and convenience required, along with the stress of decision-making.

The third and final renovation that can add value is a kitchen redesign, and experts advise homeowners to “go big” to truly improve overall value.

Zoopla claims that a complete kitchen redesign with optimal layout can take up to 15 per cent of the sales price.

Advantages include opportunities for greater energy efficiency and better aesthetics, although project costs, time and hassle are noted as potential disadvantages.

The Instagram post received positive feedback from users, with comments such as ‘These are great tips!’ and ‘What useful tips!’ showing gratitude for the advice.

It comes after a mum spent £3,000 renovating her rented two-bedroom council home, estimating she has saved around £10,000 by doing the work herself.

Celene Francis, 26, from Sheffield, started renting out her council house in April 2020 and renovated the property to make it feel more like a home.

When she moved in, she said the house was in “terrible condition”: with plaster all over the floor, yellow ceilings and wallpaper peeling off the walls before her incredible renovation.