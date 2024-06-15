Expert reveals £1 trick to keep leafy greens fresher for longer

Are you tired of opening the refrigerator and finding wilted, browned lettuce? An expert has revealed a simple trick that could keep leafy greens fresher for longer – and costs just £1.

As the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on family budgets, food waste is an expense that many can no longer afford.

Fresh vegetables, a spring and summer staple, have a reputation for spoiling quickly, often within days of purchasing them.

Luckily, there are cost-effective ways to extend its lifespan, including the £1 flour sack towel trick.

Allen Civlak, CEO of Mary’s Kitchen Flour Sack Towels, has shared how consumers can use a humble flour sack towel to keep leafy greens fresh for up to ten days.

Flour sack towels are extremely durable, shrink-resistant and made of cotton, and are thinner than tea towels and heavier than cheesecloths.

Made of a comparatively tighter weave, they are generally designed for tasks such as drying dishes or polishing glassware.

Currently, a pack of twelve flour sack towels can be purchased for £19.99 on Amazon, which works out to around £1.60 a piece.

Civlak explains that the key to this trick is the towel’s ability to maintain a perfect moisture balance.

Unlike plastic bags or containers, which can trap too much moisture and create a damp environment that causes rot, flour sack towels are breathable.

This breathability allows excess moisture to evaporate, reducing the risk of mold and decay while keeping vegetables sufficiently hydrated.

The expert said: ‘A damp flour sack towel can help maintain the perfect, consistent balance of moisture that leafy greens need to stay fresh and crisp.

‘The damp towel also helps maintain a cooler microenvironment around the vegetables when stored in the refrigerator. Colder temperatures slow the metabolic processes of vegetables, prolonging their freshness.’

To prepare the towel, Civlak recommends dampening it with water until it is slightly damp, but not soaked, before placing the towel on a counter or flat surface.

Place the leafy greens in the center of the towel and cover them completely (making sure the towel fits snugly around the vegetables but not too tight, allowing air to circulate) before inserting them into the refrigerator.

Civlak also recommends using aluminum foil, saying, “Aluminum foil is great for keeping vegetables fresh because it creates a protective barrier that helps maintain the ideal humidity level while preventing exposure to air and light.” “.

Aluminum foil tubes are available for as little as £1, making them an affordable alternative for those looking to reduce food waste.

This comes after a professional chef shared a series of clever food hacks that she claims could save her up to £1,000 a year in food waste, including using cheese rinds in soup and not peeling carrots.