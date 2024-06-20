Excitement builds ahead of England vs Denmark as bosses are forced to let staff leave early for the 5pm kick-off (if they’ve even bothered to come in!)

England football fans worked from home today, while others took the day off as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark.

Some companies confirmed they will even allow their staff to leave the office early so they can get home in time to watch the 5pm kick-off on BBC One.

Pubs, bars and outdoor viewing areas will be packed as fans make the most of the summer weather with highs of 23C (73F) and sunshine forecast this afternoon.

Since today’s game begins at the end of the work day for many employees, some companies plan to broadcast the game on television in the office to their employees.

But others have decided to let people go home early; Human resources experts also warn of a likely increase in absences, illnesses and delays tomorrow.

Annual leave requests increased compared to the May daily average by 123 percent today and 148 percent tomorrow, according to BrightHR research. The firm added that absences last Friday – the first day of the tournament – increased 302 percent compared to May.

An estimated 18.5 million people watched England’s winning start to Euro 2024 on television against Serbia on Sunday night as Jude Bellingham scored in the 1-0 win.

People wearing England shirts surrounded by flags at Kirby Estate in London for Euro 2024

And tens of thousands of English fans are in Frankfurt today, and Prince William will be among them when he arrives by plane the day before his 42nd birthday.

Samuel Mather-Holgate, independent financial adviser at Mather and Murray Financial in Swindon, told MailOnline today: “Given that these big tournaments are only held every two years and the England match does not require a full day of drinking, we will let everyone finish 90 minutes early so you can get home, fire up the barbecue, and relax with a bottle of something bubbly.

‘We don’t expect any absences the next day, especially given our flexibility for the match. We find that if you try to meet the needs of your staff, they will reward you with their loyalty.’

And Louise Skittrall, human resources expert at Robinson Grace HR Consultancy in the same city, said: “In light of the country’s enthusiastic support for the England football team, we will be closing the Robinson Grace HR office on Thursday at 4 :30 pm to allow everyone to get home on time.

‘One of our clients has moved their shift times that day to accommodate a 90-minute gap between day and twilight shifts while the match is in progress.

“We don’t foresee many problems at this stage of the competition, but as the tournament progresses, it is not unusual for absences or last-minute holiday bookings to accommodate England matches to increase.

‘Our advice to clients is to take a pragmatic approach: if surveillance at work can be accepted or a change in working hours can be agreed on some days, this can be a win-win. Others introduce a shift system so that those not interested in football volunteer to cover shifts during matches.’

Some fans took to social media to say they were working from home today, with one saying on

Prince William, pictured at the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday, will fly out to watch the England-Denmark match in Frankfurt today.

Another posted a selfie of them in the England shirt and said: “Back to work today.” At least from the WFH. At least there are some things on television…’

And a third tweeted: “You can tell England are playing today.” The way everyone works from home today.

Others commented that they weren’t working at all today, with one tweeting: “I took the day off just so I could watch the England game.”

Another said: “I told my boss that England is playing today and I’m taking the day off.”

Alan Price, chief executive of BrightHR, told MailOnline: “With England football fans preparing for the game against Denmark this Thursday, businesses can expect a sharp rise in the number of staff finishing work early or taking half-time. day to see the action live. .’

He said the company had analyzed its absence management software, which monitors more than a million employees in the UK, to predict the possible impact.

England fans at Boxpark Wembley in London celebrate during the Serbia match on Sunday.

England fans celebrate after Sunday’s match at the Douglas Tavern in Hebburn, Tyne and Wear.

Price added: “Match days like this can have a huge impact on attendance and productivity in the workplace, with absences, illnesses and tardiness sometimes doubling after big games.”

“Encourage staff to adhere to the terms of their contract and only leave early if they have booked time off in advance.”

The company revealed that during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there was a 111 percent increase in the number of people reporting illness when England played the United States in the group stage on Friday, November 25 compared to the daily average of illnesses. rate.

This could mean 50,000 more people will get sick today if the trend repeats itself during the game.

Among the companies planning to showcase the game to staff is Peninsula, a company specializing in human resources, employment law and health and safety consulting services for employers.

England fans at 4TheFans Fans Park in Dalston, east London, celebrate after Sunday’s victory.

Kate Palmer, the company’s director of employment services, told MailOnline: “At Peninsula, we choose to display great games in the office so that employees don’t miss any action while continuing to do their work.

“This could also be a good solution for companies where remote work is not an option.

“With kick-off at 5pm, some bosses may choose to offer a social option for employees to stay back and watch the game with their colleagues, maybe order some pizzas and enjoy an evening.”

However, he added that companies considering this option should ensure they have the correct licenses.

Ms Palmer continued: “However, if you are serving drinks, remember that social events are an extension of the workplace and inappropriate behavior occurring at such an event could lead to disciplinary action being taken the following day. “.

England fans in the UEFA Fan Zone in Frankfurt on Sunday during the match against Serbia.

England fans celebrate at the UEFA Fan Zone in Frankfurt during the Serbia match on Sunday.

‘Remember that employees can use their free time however they want; However, if they are not fit to work when they arrive on site, this becomes a problem for employers.

“A gentle reminder will often suffice that any such misconduct during the Euro will be subject to disciplinary action.

‘No one wants to be the funny cop and many business owners expect the euros as much as their employees. Having a sporting events policy in place before major tournaments is the best way to avoid misunderstandings.’

The BBC said its coverage of Sunday’s match was watched by an average audience of 10.5 million, with a peak of 15 million.

The game was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Bellingham scored with a header in the 13th minute of the Group C opener.

England will play Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena (pictured on Monday) in their second match.

Manager Gareth Southgate said yesterday he had spoken to his players about how to deal with the background noise of the tournament as England look to seal progress to Euro 2024 with a game to spare.

England began the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia on Sunday thanks to an early header from Bellingham, but lost control of the match, sparking much debate ahead of their second match against Denmark.

But the England manager has been trying to focus on what is important ahead of today’s match.

“There will be a narrative around a player, a couple of players after every England game,” Southgate said, praising Phil Foden for doing an “exceptional job” against Serbia despite some viewers questioning his performance.

‘This is a different world than the one lived in the clubs. The players as a collective recognize it now after the last few days. We talked to them about it.

“It is very rare for your club to win a game and experience what you have experienced in recent days.

‘I have to make sure I can guide them through it, let them understand it and recognize that it’s the reality of our world, but it shouldn’t lead us astray.

“We are in a good position, we know we want to play better, there are many things we did very well and we are moving towards tomorrow’s game.”

