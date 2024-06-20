Evans Evans dies at 91: Bonnie and Clyde star who was widow of acclaimed director John Frankenheimer, dies

Actress Evans Evans died at age 91.

The star, who played the character Velma Davis in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde alongside Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, died on Sunday, June 16, according to an online obituary.

Evans was married to The Manchurian Candidate director John Frankenheimer.

He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on November 26, 1932.

He lived in Sherman Oaks, California until his death.

Evans married Frankenheimer in 1963 and the couple was married until his death at age 72 in 2002.

Evans appeared in more than 25 film and television projects, including the 1961 Twilight Zone episode A Hundred Yards Over the Rim, the Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode The Big Score, and Alfred Hitchcock Hour S1 E4 I Saw the Whole Thing as Penny Sanford ( 1962).