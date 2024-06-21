Eva Longoria, 49, reveals what it was REALLY like filming raunchy scenes with Jesse Metcalfe, 45, on Desperate Housewives – and says the ABC show needed an intimacy coordinator.

Eva Longoria has said Desperate Housewives should have hired an intimacy coordinator when she talked about what it was really like filming so many raunchy scenes with Jesse Metcalfe.

The actress, 49, played Gabriella Solis, a trophy wife who embarks on a sordid affair with her teenage gardener John Rowland, played by Metcalfe, 45, in ABC’s groundbreaking early 1990s comedy-drama. 2000.

The couple was frequently seen enjoying passionate kisses as Longoria’s character struggled to hide her illicit affair from her husband Carlos (Ricardo S. Chavira) and the residents of Wisteria Lane.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Longoria said she was “so close” to Metcalfe that she would have open conversations about intimate moments, but said show bosses should have had an intimacy coordinator for anyone who felt “uncomfortable.” .

“I had a lot of intimate scenes,” she said. “We both came from soap operas, which wasn’t worse, but a lot of kissing scenes. So we both said, okay, whatever. It didn’t really bother us.

But now, looking back, I think, gosh, we probably should have had an intimacy coordinator in case anyone felt uncomfortable.

“But Jesse and I were so close that we had a really nice relationship and an agreement about what we were comfortable with.” She continued: ‘Plus, we were on network TV, so there wasn’t much we could do anyway.

‘You know, it was like “and falling off the frame.” And then it was like, “Wow.”

Longoria, who is married to José Bastón, addressed claims made by actors such as Michael Douglas and Sean Bean, who previously claimed that intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of intimate scenes.

“I think they’re needed now and I love that they’re available,” she said.

“They were really implemented during the MeToo movement and Time’s Up, when actresses were in their trailer in Bulgaria being berated by a producer telling them, ‘take off your top,’ you know, and that’s not in their contract.

‘And she’s delaying production and she’s terrified and she wants to lose a job and she doesn’t want to make an enemy.

‘And then you need that intermediary to say, “no, she’s not comfortable with that.” You know, that’s how we’re going to do it.”

Gabriella and John were often seen enjoying steamy encounters as Longoria’s character struggled to hide her illicit affair from her husband Carlos, played by Ricardo S. Chavira.

Longoria also revealed who she still keeps in touch with from the hit show.

‘I do think they are necessary and I don’t believe anything that sex scenes in movies and television are ruined (by having intimacy coordinators). Chemistry, everything is technical. “It’s all choreographed.”

Longoria starred on the show alongside fellow Housewives Bree Van de Kamp, played by Marcia Cross, Lynette Scavo, played by Felicity Huffman, and Susan Mayer, played by Teri Hatcher, from 2004 to 2012.

When asked if she was still in contact with the cast, she said: “I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one I probably talk to the most is Ricardo Javier, my husband. And Jesé.

Texas-born Longoria starred in The Sentinel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine after her turn on the ABC hit, and will next be seen in the Apple drama Land of Women, which filmed in her new home: Spain.

Longoria, pictured with her husband José Bastón, 56, and son Santiago, six, also spoke about her move to Marbella, Spain.

The TV favorite, who married José in 2016 and has a six-year-old son, Santiago, with the businessman, bought a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mega-mansion in Marbella in early 2023, and the couple hired the architect and interior designer Nicolás Escanez to help renovate.

The 1,531 square meter villa also features an indoor pool, sauna and a state-of-the-art home gym.

Speaking about moving from the United States, he said: “I live more in Spain than here… I would love to be there permanently.

‘I am a Spanish resident, so I can work and stay there. And you know, my show, Tierra de mujeres, we filmed for six months there, and now I’m filming about four months with Looking for Spain with CNN.

‘If we get a second season, I’ll just stay. And that’s why I will be there for almost a year without stopping.

Longoria will also be in the fourth season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building, which will debut on Hulu in late August.