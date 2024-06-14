EUROS got LOOTS! Scotland’s glamorous wives and girlfriends travel to Germany to support their partners ahead of the opening match of Euro 2024 tonight.

Euro 2024 will begin tonight with a thrilling opening match between Scotland and Germany, but the players aren’t the only ones wagging their tongues.

While there will be a lot of fuss over their footballing swagger, it looks like all eyes will be on a rather different SWAG – the stunning wives and girlfriends of the Scottish team as they fly into the Munich Football Arena.

The women, dubbed ‘the SWAGs’, include Celtic defender Greg Taylor’s wife Laura Scott, John McGinn’s wife, social worker Sara McGinn, and midfielder Ryan Christie’s fiancée Georgie Bell.

And as Steve Clarke’s team prepare to take on the tournament hosts, his partners have taken to Instagram to preview their own preparation for the crucial game.

Jack Hendry’s model girlfriend, Robyn Keen, has already taken to the friendly skies ahead of the big match.

Euro 2024 kicks off tonight, but all eyes are on SWAGS as they set up shop in Munich, Germany (pictured: Cam Reading in Munich ahead of the Euro 2024 opener).

The SWAGs include Laura MacFarlane (pictured, center right), who recently married Greg Taylor in a lavish ceremony in Ibiza earlier this month.

Jack Hendry’s model girlfriend, Robyn Keen, has already taken to the friendly skies ahead of the big match.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay’s new love Cam Reading has been sharing fun updates from the German capital and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

On the other hand, Laura MacFarlane was having a great time in Munich with a group of friends.

Here, we reveal that SWAGS have headed to Germany to support their men ahead of Euro 2024!

Robyn Keen

Stunning model Robyn Keen, 25, is seven months pregnant, but that didn’t stop her from traveling to Germany to support Celtic player Jack Hendry.

He posted the tail of a plane, while labeling the location “Munich, Germany,” seemingly hinting that it had landed safely.

Stunning model Robyn Keen, 25, is in a relationship with Celtic player Jack Hendry, 26, and the couple are currently expecting their first child together.

The clinical psychologist, who is seven months pregnant, was eager to support her boyfriend before the big game, as she revealed in instagram that she was “ready to go.”

The stylish SWAG also shared an image of a travel suitcase that included a large Goyard bag, a beige Rimowa suitcase and perhaps the most revealing item of all: a navy blue jersey with the Scottish team’s official football logo.

A few hours later, she posted the tail of a plane, while labeling the location “Munich, Germany,” seemingly hinting that she had landed safely and was ready to join her man.

Camera reading

Cam Reading has been dating Scott McTominay since last year.

The model went out to spend a day in the city and sightseeing.

Cam enjoyed dinner at the lush Matsuhisa Munich at Mandarin Oriental

Scott McTominay’s fiancée Cam Reading, 26, appears to have had a more eventful time in Munich.

The model, who has been dating the Manchester United midfielder since last year, arrived in the country a day ago and since then has had a full agenda.

Her trip began with chocolate-covered strawberries at the Charles Hotel in Munich before a day of walking around the city and sightseeing with her sister.

His instagram The page also revealed a sweet image of Cam beaming as he pointed to a Euro 2024 poster emblazoned with the words: “Munich is united by football”, clearly happy to publicly support his man.

Later that evening, she headed to Mandarin Oriental’s upscale Matsuhisa for an elegant dinner of sushi and soup.

Laura MacFarlane

Greg and Laura Taylor are childhood sweethearts who recently tied the knot earlier this month.

Laura showed that she was ready and eager to support her husband’s team tonight.

Greg Taylor married his childhood sweetheart Laura earlier this month in a lavish ceremony in Ibiza. No doubt SWAG was quick to be at her new husband’s side at another crucial moment in her life.

The qualified nurse and graduate of the University of Glasgow has shared a series of instagram stories from Munich, showing that she too, like her fellow prankster Robyn, was preparing to go.

On his page, he posted a full-length selfie with the caption: “Ready to go,” which he placed alongside three Scottish flag emojis.

Later, she updated her fans with a few more photos, including what looked like a fun night out with friends.

Laura was beaming from her recent trip to Ibiza, where she married Greg just two weeks ago.

The doting husband once revealed Laura worked grueling 12-hour days treating patients during the Covid pandemic, which he said he was “proud” of her for.

He added: “Being with someone who works in the NHS puts everything else into perspective.” “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”