Euros explode into violence as over 100 terrifying Albanian thugs attempt to attack Italian fans before match

Violence broke out today for the first time at Euro 2024 when more than 100 Albanian ultras tried to attack Italian fans.

Black-clad thugs went on a rampage this afternoon in central Dortmund, attacking a fast food restaurant and then clashing with riot police.

Officers armed with batons quickly cornered the thugs and formed a teapot to prevent them from fighting their Italian rivals.

The fans, who had earlier lit gray and red flares, were later searched for weapons.

This problem is the first to arise in the tournament, which began last night.

Police surround Albanian ultras in central Dortmund before today’s match against Italy

The fans, who had earlier lit gray and red flares, were later searched for weapons.

Black-clad thugs went on a rampage this afternoon in the center of Dortmund, attacking a fast food restaurant and then clashing with riot police.

It comes amid heightened security around England’s first group match against Serbia tomorrow with fears that 500 ultras are planning to ambush Three Lions supporters over the weekend.

So far there have been no incidents of disorder in Gelsenkirchen, Essen and Düsseldorf, where thousands of English fans continue to arrive ahead of the decisive Group C match.

The English fans have been drinking and partying happily with the local Germans and even some Scots for the past two days.

The problem is the first to arise in the tournament, which began last night

Police surround Albanian ultras after violence broke out for the first time at Euro 2024 today when more than 100 Albanians tried to attack Italian fans.

However, the atmosphere in Dortmund this afternoon, 32 kilometers from Gelsenkirchen, where England begin their Euro 2024 campaign, was said to be extremely tense.

Albania will play its neighbor Italy this afternoon at 9:00 p.m. local time.

One witness told MailOnline: ‘The violence came out of nowhere. The Albanian and Italian fans had been singing all day without any problems, but suddenly it all started.

“The riot police intervened very quickly and soon had the thugs against the wall.

‘There are around 100 of these hooligans being searched for knives and other weapons. The German police are serious.