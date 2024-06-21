EUROS DAILY: Is Kane doing enough for a ‘chaotic and pathetically bad England’?

Episode description:

Welcome back to possibly the most depressing episode of ‘It’s All Kicking Off!’ as our hosts react to England’s terrible 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Nathan Salt takes the lead in this one with Ian Ladyman, our regular host, playing a supporting role due to the hectic schedule he’s enjoying in Germany. Mike Keegan also stops by to offer his opinion on England’s performance.

Under the microscope: Harry Kane, Southgate’s team selections and individual performances.

As always in our Euros Daily edition, we also tell you everything that has happened and give you a preview of the next day’s action.

Presenters: Nathan Salt, Ian Ladyman and Mike Keegan

And we hear the latest and greatest from fans across the country.