Europe’s gleeful press is reveling in England’s ‘crisis’ after Southgate’s Three Lions earned a dismal 1-1 draw with Denmark.

England have been criticized by foreign newspapers following their dismal 1-1 draw with Denmark, with one Spanish outlet claiming the Three Lions “smell rotten”.

Gareth Southgate’s side, who top Group C with four points heading into Tuesday’s game against Slovenia, have been flat, listless and unconvincing at Euro 2024 so far, despite traveling to Germany as one of the favourites. of the tournament.

England, who were negative and rigid in their approach against Denmark, took the lead in the 18th minute through Harry Kane before conceding a magnificent long-range shot from Morten Hjulmand to head level at the break.

In an effort to fix England’s stodgy and lackluster performance, Southgate substituted Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden during the second half, but ultimately failed to discover the right attacking formula, watching as his team struggled to create opportunities ahead. the full-time whistle.

spanish newspaper Brand criticized the Three Lions’ woeful performance on Friday morning, with the headline: “England smells rotten.”

The outlet also wrote a separate article ridiculing a prediction that England would win the European Championship, which was made before the tournament by a psychic who claims to be linked to Nostradamus.

“Nostradamus’ Euro prediction now sounds ridiculous,” read the mocking headline.

The Danish press was delighted with the result, with national media outlet DR publishing a quote from defender Joakim Mæhle on the website saying: “We made one of the best teams in the world afraid of us.”

Meanwhile, the French media criticized the Three Lions in typical fashion, with newspapers The team criticizing the England players in his post-match ratings.

He gave Jude Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold 4/10 after the pair struggled to impress in midfield.

Southgate was also given a 4/10 for having tactical problems throughout the match.

Alexander-Arnold and captain Kane, who received a rating of 5/10, were branded England’s flops of the match by L’Equipe, who claimed the Liverpool star “lacked defensive rigour”.

The French newspaper said: “Quite convincing against Serbia in his new midfield role, the Liverpool full-back frankly struggled this time.

‘He lost many balls (7) and recovered few (1), but above all he contributed, with his lack of defensive rigor, to his team’s great decline in the first half. However, Alexander-Arnold played some wonderful long passes for Bukayo Saka.

His assessment of Kane’s performance was equally critical.

“Despite his numerous abandonments, Harry Kane ultimately had little impact on his team’s attacking play, leading to his 69th-minute replacement by Ollie Watkins.”

Le Figaro said England “were suffering against Denmark” and wrote how they managed to “get a draw”.

And Le Parisien delighted in writing about how England got into trouble against Denmark, telling how the Three Lions “were kept in check by the Scandinavians”.

The Serbian newspaper Danas on Thursday described England as “disappointing” against the Danes.

german newspaper BILDmeanwhile, he posted the headline “England must fear for last 16” in his match highlights package.

The outlet also claimed Southgate has a “Kane crisis”, labeling the Bayern Munich superstar as England’s “supposed leader” and claiming he “never really got involved” in the game.

The beginning of his damning article read: ‘Taming lions! England appear to be miles away from becoming potential European champions.

Serbian newspaper Today described England as “disappointing”, despite Aleksandar Mitrovic and company failing to achieve anything against the Three Lions in their Euro 2024 opener.

“The English also disappointed against Denmark, but reached the round of 16,” read the headline.