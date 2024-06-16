Euro violence erupts just hours before England’s clash with Serbia: three Lions fans fight hooligans in German city

Clashes are breaking out between England and Serbia fans in Germany ahead of the teams’ opening Euro match later today.

Riot police clashed with supporters outside a bar in Gelsenkirchen as violence first broke out this afternoon.

Officers intervened after trouble arose between English and Serbian fans outside a restaurant shortly after 3.30pm.

Tables, chairs and bottles appeared to have been thrown between two groups of fans.

It was not immediately clear what caused the disorder, but a man, believed to be English, was seen being carried away with blood running down his face.

A witness told MailOnline: ‘There was a sudden outbreak of violence. He came out of nowhere.

‘It was not clear who started what. But it seemed to me that a group of English fans broke into the bar where the Serbs were drinking and it all started with tables, chairs and bottles being thrown.

“One man had blood coming out of a wound on his head; I think he was English.”

