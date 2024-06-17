Euro 24 security scandal as ‘YouTuber sneaks into Germany-Scotland stadium dressed as tournament’s teddy bear mascot’

Euro 2024 is facing fresh security concerns after a YouTuber said he managed to sneak into the stadium hosting the Germany-Scotland match dressed as the tournament’s teddy bear mascot.

Marvin Wildhage claimed he was able to reach the edge of the pitch before the opening match of the European Championship despite having a fake ID and no accreditation, German media report.

The 27-year-old, who has more than 870,000 subscribers on YouTube and filmed the entire stunt, allegedly entered the Munich Arena along with two other men.

In addition to dressing up in the knockoff costume, the vlogger says he rented a black VW and slapped fake logos of the German Football Association (DFB) on it, as well as the words “Volkswagen Mobility Service.”

It is the latest in a series of reported security alarms at the tournament, and a police officer said BILD which highlights failings on the part of UEFA staff and demonstrates potential risks.

The footage appears to show the YouTuber dressed as Albärt Bear wandering to the edge of the field.

UEFA reportedly confirmed to the media outlet Stern that “an incident involving a fake mascot costume” had occurred during the national team’s 5-1 victory against Scotland on Friday.

The video shows Wildhage sneaking into the arena in the official-looking car he rented, talking to waiters along the way before putting on the Albärt bear costume.

Footage then shows him wandering to the edge of the field, waving to the crowd in the packed stadium.

At the end of the video, he says he was eventually detained and taken into custody by security forces.

The prank is not the first time the popular YouTuber has targeted the tournament.

He had reportedly previously infiltrated the national team’s public training in Jena before the tournament.

Dressed in training clothes, he stood on the edge of the field while the players did passing drills, before a DFB employee escorted him to the stands.

There, young viewers recognized the YouTube star and asked for an autograph.

Following Friday’s incident, the European Football Union (UEFA) reportedly expelled Wildhage from the Munich stadium.

A police spokesman said the men involved “were controlled by security personnel inside the stadium and handed over to police.”

Police spokesman Christian Poganski: “Munich Police Headquarters remains in close coordination with the organizers and has (notified) them in particular about carrying out control tasks at the entrance to the stadium.”

Police are said to randomly monitor the activities of administrators in stadiums.

Rainer Wendt, head of the German Police Union (DPolG), told BILD: “This is not funny at all. There are things that simply should not happen.

‘The police did their job in the stadiums and then handed it over to UEFA. When there is so much money at stake, you can expect more professionalism!’

The incident comes after German police arrested an ISIS terror suspect after he was caught trying to sneak into the Euro 2024 soccer tournament as a security guard.

The suspect, identified only as Soufian T, is alleged to have applied to work security at “side events” outside a stadium in Germany.

“We are uniting even more the forces of the security authorities for the euros,” the German Interior Minister said this week. Pictured: Police outside the Munich Arena in March.

Authorities evaluating his job application discovered that state security services had considered him a potential Islamist threat, prompting police to attack him at Cologne-Bonn airport.

He was arrested along with his mother and sister; Mobile phones and 2,500 euros in cash were seized.

Security officials say he had also applied for security clearances at other major events in Germany, namely the Nurburgring 24 Hour motorsports endurance race and Rock am Ring, a music festival also held in Germany. The circuit.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser promised before the tournament that the country was prepared for “every conceivable danger.”

UEFA said in a statement: “We can confirm that there was an incident with a fake mascot costume at the match in Munich on 14 June 2024 between Germany and Scotland.

‘Three people have entered the Munich football stadium without authorization. UEFA has assessed the situation and has initiated the necessary organizational measures.

‘Three people have been banned from entering stadiums hosting UEFA EURO 2024 matches. Please understand that we are unable to provide further information due to ongoing procedures by the investigating authorities.’