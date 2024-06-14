Markets News Technology news Euro 2024 LIVE: The taking of the Munich tartan! Party-loving Scots, armed with bagpipes, descend on Bavaria ahead of the country’s decisive opening match with Germany. Written by:Marlene WrightPosted on:14 June 2024 By Dominic Hogan Published: 04:18 EDT, June 14, 2024 | Updated: 05:47EDT, June 14, 2024 Advertisement Share or comment on this article: Euro 2024 LIVE: The taking of the Munich tartan! Party-loving Scots, armed with bagpipes, descend on Bavaria ahead of the country’s decisive opening match with Germany. Source link