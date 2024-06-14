Euro 2024 fan zone closed and man arrested after ‘leaving backpack’ in Berlin viewing area hours before first match

A Euro 2024 fan zone has been closed in Berlin after a suspicious package was found hours before the tournament’s first match began tonight.

Police in the German capital announced the discovery and sent in bomb-sniffing dogs and a disposal team, while Bild reported that a man had been arrested.

The German tabloid reported that a suspicious backpack was found at the entrance to the fan zone, prompting the fan zone outside the Reichstag to be cleaned.

“For security reasons, a restricted zone has been created,” said Berlin spokeswoman Beate Ostertag. ‘The luggage is being examined now.

“It could also be that someone did not take it to the fan zone because the bag is larger than the permitted DIN A4 size,” he added.

Police said the restricted area is approximately 200 meters wide, but does not affect the entire fan zone.

Three entrances have been closed but it is understood one remains open to fans.

This is breaking news. More to continue…

The Reichstag fan zone on Friday after it was cleared by police officers amid security concerns.

A street is cleared and cordoned off by police officers as they inspect a suspicious package near the fan park.