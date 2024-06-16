Euro 2024 countries’ ‘most loved’ food revealed in new survey

With all the hype around Euro 2024, you’d be forgiven for perhaps not noticing another adjacent European competition.

But while soccer fans cheer on their teams and make heated predictions about which will win, a different — and decidedly tastier — tournament has flown under the radar — until now.

While Turkey may not excite bookmakers when it comes to football, the country has triumphed as a foodie favorite when it comes to national dishes.

In fact, when 75,000 Amazon employees representing 108 nationalities voted for their number one dish, twice as many opted for kebabs (28%) compared to the English equivalent of beans on toast (14%), which came in second place. .

Ivanna Mykhalchuk, a Ukrainian Amazon employee, said: “I love kebabs, I think they are a deserved winner.” I prefer a chicken one to a lamb one, but it is a delicious meal.

‘And it’s probably a better dish for watching football, as I’m sure bean toast can be quite messy!’

But as for the dish that took second place, the 28-year-old said: “I just don’t eat bean toast.” I’ve never tried it before, I’ve only heard of it and I’ll be honest, it’s not for me. I like toast and beans, but beans in tomato sauce are not good!’

Of those who voted for kebabs, more than half (54%) admitted to eating one at least once a week and, wait for it, one in six (17%) eat one every day.

However, if those statistics worry you about the health of those surveyed, the kebab, which has long had a bad reputation, actually has nutritional benefits.

Of the Turkish kebab, which has certainly also become part of British culture, nutritionist and author Rob Hobson said: “They can be much healthier than you think and can be considered a ‘good’ takeaway”, there is just to prepare them. the right choices.

He added: “To start with, it’s eastern Mediterranean food, which is essentially healthy: lots of grains, it should be lean cuts of meat, lots of vegetables, that sort of thing.”

However, he was careful to point out the problem with kebabs bought from High Street fast food chains: “Often the meats are high in fat and that can raise cholesterol levels, which is not good for the heart”.

‘They usually contain a lot of salt due to the spices they use, the sauces, the marinade, etc., which is bad for blood pressure. And then add a side of fries and pita and that’s a lot of calories.”

But kebab devotees should not despair. Hobson explained that “it’s very easy to choose the healthiest option.”

He advises those craving a kebab to opt for chicken shish, which are cubes of grilled chicken, instead of doner meat. You can also add a whole wheat flatbread or wrap for a little more fiber.

When it comes to the runner-up, bean toast, Hobson believes it’s so popular because, like the best English comfort food, it reminds us “of being young and that sense of comfort and familiarity from when we were younger.”

As for the nutritional content, he explained: “And even though it’s like an ultra-processed food, I would say it’s like a healthier ultra-processed food.”

‘I don’t really consider cooked beans to be particularly harmful to health. They contain a lot of fiber missing from many people’s diets and fiber linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

“The only drawback is that they can contain a lot of salt and you can opt for brands with lower salt and sugar content if you wish or you can simply make the food healthier by choosing whole wheat toast and watching the amount of butter you put on the bread “. that kind of things.’

Hobson advised bean toast lovers to refrain from adding cheese to the dish every time, as it will “increase your saturated fat intake and overall calories.”

Instead, he encouraged those who wanted to add something extra to try more tomatoes or chili powder.

The survey was part of Amazon’s Chatterbox series and was launched to complement Amazon’s Euro Food Cup videos, which began on Friday with host nation Germany and its currywurst versus Scotland’s haggis.