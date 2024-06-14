Escaped Household Cavalry horse that was injured after fleeing through central London will take part in the King’s Birthday Parade

An out-of-control Household Cavalry horse that was injured after running through central London will take part in the King’s Birthday Parade.

Tennyson was one of five horses that, frightened by construction work in Belgravia, galloped across the capital. Five people, including three soldiers, were injured in the April 24 attack.

Now Tennyson has been named a member of the Sovereign’s Escort during the parade, which will feature more than 240 horses and an “extremely large” dog.

Due to his ongoing cancer treatment, the King will inspect soldiers from a carriage rather than riding a horse during tomorrow’s parade. Two other horses involved in the brouhaha, Trojan and Vanquish, will also be back in the public eye, providing ceremonial guard at the official entrance to the Royal Palaces.

The two most seriously injured horses, Vida and Quaker, are still receiving care from the Horse Trust.

Tennyson (pictured) has been named a member of the Sovereign’s Escort during the parade, which will feature more than 240 horses and an “extremely large” dog.

Tennyson was one of five horses that, frightened by construction work in Belgravia, galloped across the capital. Five people, including three soldiers, were injured in the April 24 attack.

The horses escaped and rampaged six miles through central London.

Two other horses involved in the brouhaha, Trojan and Vanquish, will also be back in the public eye, providing ceremonial guard at the official entrance to the Royal Palaces.

Captain Charles Carr-Smith praised Tennyson as the “epitome of a Black Cavalryman”.

He added: ‘Tennyson has returned to duty without missing a step. His return has lifted the spirits of the members of the 1st Lifeguard Troop.

“Because of so many well-wishers sending mints, it goes without saying that Tennyson has the freshest breath of any horse in parade.”

Jeanette Allen, chief executive of the Horse Trust, said she was proud to see the three horses return to service last month.

He added: “Anything we have done to help them complete their recovery, to the point of returning to their duties, means a lot to us.”