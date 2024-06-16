Erling Haaland lets his hair down in St. Tropez as the shirtless Manchester City ace sunbathes during the summer break after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

Erling Haaland made the most of his summer vacation by soaking up the sun in St. Tropez on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker, 23, has embarked on his getaway to the French commune after his team failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

He was seen spending time aboard his luxury yacht, opting for a tiny pair of red and purple shorts while carrying a ball.

The sports star then dove into the ocean beneath him as his famous blonde locks descended onto his head.

In other snaps, he was seen emerging from the water and resting on the water before sitting on a chair to rest.

The trip comes on the day the soccer tournament begins in Germany, with Serbia taking on England on Sunday night.

In November it became clear that the Manchester City striker would not be taking part in the European Championship after his home team failed to qualify.

It means Haaland, who also missed the qualifier against Scotland with an ankle injury, is yet to play in a major tournament for his country.

In fact, Norway has not appeared in a World Cup or European Championship since Euro 2000.

It may have been bad news for City’s number nine, but there was better news for both Switzerland and the Netherlands, who confirmed their qualification for Germany.

In May, Halaand admitted he wanted criticism of his form next season to prompt him to seek a third consecutive Golden Boot.

“If this is a bad season, then I’ll accept it,” said Haaland, who then sarcastically added: “It was a bad season, plain and simple; the only way is up.” The more enemies and critics, the better.”

The Manchester City striker appeared to be having fun as he jumped into the water on the luxury trip.

Haaland will not play in Euro 2024 after Norway fails to qualify for the tournament

The Manchester City striker will not have the opportunity to play on the biggest European stage in Germany

England fans pictured holding flags and singing outside a pub in Gelsenkirchen.

Captain Harry Kane poses with an England flag before tonight’s first match against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate’s men start their tournament in Gelsenkirchen at 8pm hoping to improve on three years ago, when they lost on penalties in the final against Italy at Wembley.

Ahead of the opening Group C match, fans were confident as they descended on western Germany to drink mugs of beer in the hope that England can live up to their favorites tag to lift the trophy for the first time.

About 40,000 people are expected to be in the city and some could be heard belting out the Neil Diamond classic that has become the unofficial anthem of the England football team.

A fan wearing a St George’s afro wig sat outside a pub and declared: “We’re coming home now, sir.”