Erling Haaland hugs his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen as they relax on their megayacht during a vacation in Capri.

Erling Haaland made the most of his post-season summer break as he enjoyed a sunny break with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen in Capri.

The Manchester City star, 23, showed off his shirtless physique while visiting the famous Blue Grotto in Italy after relaxing on his mega yacht.

Showing off his impressive torso, Erling was in great spirits as he sunbathed with his girlfriend.

Isabel, who moved to the United Kingdom when she signed for Manchester City, showed off her model physique in a tight black swimsuit.

The brunette beauty was seen relaxing on her yacht with Erling, before heading to the famous Italian hotspot, the Blue Grotto.

Erling showed he’s not afraid to spend money as one of the Premier League’s highest-paid stars, sporting Rolex and Richard Mille watches.

Johansen is believed to have met Haaland at the Bryne youth academy, where they both played, and they began dating when he was at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland joined the club at the age of five and spent more than 10 years with the Norwegian side before spells at RB Salzburg, Dortmund and Man City.

Johansen moved from her native Norway to Manchester to live with Haaland in a stylish apartment in the city’s Northern Quarter.

She has been seen more frequently in front of the public during Haaland’s time at Man City, celebrating his trophy successes with him last season.

In November it became clear that the Manchester City striker would not be taking part in the European Championship after his home team failed to qualify.

It means Haaland, who also missed the qualifier against Scotland with an ankle injury, is yet to play in a major tournament for his country.

In fact, Norway has not appeared in a World Cup or European Championship since Euro 2000.

The couple boarded a small boat as they headed to the famous Italian hotspot.

It may have been bad news for City’s number nine, but there was better news for both Switzerland and the Netherlands, who confirmed their qualification for Germany.

In May, Halaand admitted he wanted criticism of his form next season to prompt him to seek a third consecutive Golden Boot.

“If this is a bad season, then I’ll accept it,” said Haaland, who then sarcastically added: “It was a bad season, plain and simple; the only way is up.” The more enemies and critics, the better’

Meanwhile, last week, Haaland offered a coy response when asked about his future at City, pointing out that he has “three years” left on his contract.

Haaland, since joining the club in 2022, has consecutively claimed golden boots in the English top flight after continuing to impress for Guardiola’s side.

However, despite his impressive form in front of goal, Haaland refused to admit whether there were ongoing negotiations to renew his contract at the Etihad.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, Haaland said: “I’ve had two fantastic years and I have three left. That’s really all I can say.”

Asked if talks were ongoing, he said: “That’s all I can say, what I just said.”