EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah praised Beatrice and Eugenie’s husbands on social media on Father’s Day, but not the father of her daughters.

Prince Andrew, banned from Trooping the Color on Saturday, faced the ignominy of his ex-wife Sarah going online to praise Beatrice and Eugenie’s husbands for Father’s Day, but not the father of their daughters.

Fergie has also become very quiet about Andrew in general.

She used to take every opportunity to praise him, but not anymore, aware that her media career depends on her remaining silent about the unpleasant elephant in the room.

Eugenie posted photos of her husband Jack with their children, but made no mention of her own father.

Andrew was excluded from Garter Day, even though he remains a member and wore the robe at his brother’s coronation last year. And Royal Ascot, once Andrew’s stomping ground and his top hat, begins with the disgraced royals watching the proceedings on television.

The late judge Oliver Popplewell couldn’t have been on Jonathan Aitken’s Christmas card list after sending him to prison for perjury when he lost his libel lawsuit against the Guardian.

But the now ordained Jonathan was delighted to meet the retired judge, who died last month, when he attended one of his talks in Oxford.

The former cabinet minister and the reformed prisoner were introduced.

Jonners had not forgotten but he has forgiven.

Countdown’s Susie Dent, appearing in the Honors List, prompts a herogram from her friend Richard Osman.

‘I hope that when Susie was told she had an MBE she responded: “and another vowel please, and a consonant and a…” congratulations Susie.’

Beatles biographer Hunter Davies, when asked on BBC Radio 4 about Paul McCartney’s upcoming octogenarian tour, replied: ‘Gareth Southgate is calling Paul up for the England team.

They were rubbish.’ Is he a Yorkshire braggart who dares to speak a truth that others are afraid to speak?

Was Dr. Harry Hill’s decision to abandon medicine for joy an unexpected blessing for the hospital’s patients?

Harry recounts in a podcast his stay at Kingston Hospital, where he prepared patients for operations before escaping to a local inn.

“When I got whistled, I had to go to the public phone in the pub and say, ‘Oh, it’s Dr. Hill,'” he recalls.

‘(The nurse) said: “Yes, you have to come quickly because so-and-so is not breathing.” And then she would have to flee.

Interview with the Vampire star Brad Pitt thought Daniel Day Lewis would join the cast as Dracula figure Lestat until director Neil Jordan told him otherwise.

“A few years earlier, Daniel had confined himself to a wheelchair to play Christy Brown in My Left Foot,” Jordan explained.

‘I would have had to sleep in a coffin throughout this production if I had followed the same practice. So we move on.’ Instead, he hired Tom Cruise.