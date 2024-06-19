EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Prince Andrew is “ready” to bequeath the lease of the Royal Lodge to his daughters – but does he have an ulterior motive?

Prince Andrew is said to be willing to bequeath the lease of the Royal Lodge to his daughters.

The 30-room mansion is a money pit. When the lease expires in 2079, the property will revert to the Crown Estate.

While Beatrice and Eugenie would be better off putting their money elsewhere, their father may have an ulterior motive.

Andrew would prefer to leave it to his ex-wife Sarah, who occupies half the lodge, but the lease specifies that he can only pass it on to his children or his widow, and the Crown Estate will not recognize a divorced wife as a widow.

Despite Fergie’s reservations, is it time to recycle the old confetti and remarry Andy?

Have William and Kate considered reviving the royal tradition of teaching their children to vote?

In an effort to show how “ordinary people” lived, George V set up a mock polling station at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the 1922 election.

And the late Queen brought out the ballot boxes again and persuaded Prime Minister Harold Wilson to provide speakers so that the young Charles and Anne could get a taste of the election campaigns.

What are the chances that mischievous Prince Louis will ruin your vote?

Former postmaster Paula Vennells, the subject of criticism, is remembered by a contemporary at Bradford University in the unlikely role of a feverish nightclub dancer.

This former colleague, who studied modern languages ​​with Vennells, both of whom graduated in 1981, remembers: “I remember her from the discos: she was small, with blonde hair, a loud mouth and huge teeth. Nothing like what you see now: no fancy voice.

The big hit she heard was I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor, something Disco Paula has yet to sing as a mantra.

Lucian Freud’s studio assistant David Dawson, who forensically photographed the artist at work, including when he was painting the late Queen, has snapshots of Kate Moss when she visited her deathbed with flowers.

Pulling back the covers, Freud declared as she climbed into bed next to him: “I’ve been keeping her warm for you.” Will this moving vignette appear in the upcoming film Moss & Freud?

Ex-Python Eric Idle makes no mention of the victory over Serbia, tweeting: “Watching the British boo their opponent’s national anthem and then fervently praying for God to save just one person in a population of 67 million, you realize how absurd the whole thing is. . Maybe Europe will realize you’re going home!’

Prue Leith names fellow chef Jamie Oliver as her hero: “He always calls me Babe. If you’re 84 and someone calls you Babe, then that’s wonderful.”

But the cynical Prue has doubts and adds: “Maybe he calls everyone Babe.” Maybe he calls me Babe because he doesn’t remember my name?