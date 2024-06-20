EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: One of the page honors who took the stage on Garter Day is the grandson of a woman who was once Camilla’s rival for the position of mistress to King Charles.

A new page of honor took the stage on Garter Day: the Honorable Guy Tryon, ten years old, son of the king’s godson, Lord Charles Tryon.

Her mother was Dale Tryon, a glamorous Australian nicknamed Kanga by the king and who was once Camilla’s rival for the position of mistress to the then Prince Charles.

She was routinely described as the only woman who really got it.

He suffered from poor health for much of his life and died aged 49 in 1997, three months after Princess Diana, a double blow that deeply upset the king.

Prince Andrew, who has been banned from being seen in public but still enjoys royal treatment, has been busy with behind-the-scenes duties at Royal Ascot.

He is currently at Windsor Castle to entertain guests of the King’s household.

Apparently some are very surprised, assuming he had been banished, to find Andrew staring at them from across the drinks table when they arrive.

When they leave for the races, he stays behind, presumably to wash the dishes.

While Kevin Costner now proudly recalls Prince William telling him his late mother “liked him,” another Hollywood star gave him the thumbs down.

After meeting Tom Cruise on the set of the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996 with her sons William and Harry, Diana concluded her return to Kensington Palace: “That’s another one on the list: it’s too short!”

Imelda Staunton couldn’t hold back a yawn at her ladylike status, but it was close.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” he says. “All I ever wanted to do was work and I have done that.”

And referring to her long, happy marriage to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter, she adds: “We’ve had such a great, lucky career and life together that no medal can top that.”

ITV’s Anushka Asthana got Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner to admit that as a teenager she had posters on her bedroom walls for East 17 and The Prodigy.

Turning to Rachel Reeves, he asked, “Who did you have on your wall?”

The Shadow Chancellor replied sheepishly: “A framed photograph of Gordon Brown.”

When were you on Top Of The Pops?

Nigel Farage’s friend Jamie Blandford, Duke of Marlborough, threatens to turn up at Royal Ascot today wearing a Reform Party rosette.

But will the lackeys at the marquee entrance to the ultra-Tory White club at the Royal Enclosure, Jamie’s watering hole of choice, ask His Excellency to take away his Farage flower?

In a feverish campaign as an independent in Islington North, Jeremy Corbyn accuses the Conservatives of wrongly claiming he acquired his beloved plot of land in Finchley by jumping the queue.

“I make jam with the fruit that grows in my garden,” he boasts.

Will there be more problems tomorrow if Jeremy gets the push on the 4th of July?