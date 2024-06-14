EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Like Rishi Sunak’s ‘private’ childhood, the late Queen Elizabeth had to do without Sky TV and once rushed home to watch an episode of Inspector Morse.

Young Rishi was not the only one deprived of a Sky dish. In 1992, the late Queen lamented that she too was scruffy and blamed Buck House’s listed building status.

He finally had one installed on the condition that it be hidden from public view.

Before satellite, he recorded his favorite shows once he returned from an actual Grinch movie showing in 2000 to watch the final episode of Inspector Morse.

Meanwhile, Philip once mistook Cate Blanchett for a television engineer at a movie reception at the Palace.

“Do you know how to fix my broken DVD player?” he asked. “There’s a cord sticking out of the back and I don’t know where it goes.”

Not impressed by liberal democrat Following leader Sir Ed Davey’s extravagant publicity stunts during the election campaign, opinionated Westminster veteran Michael Crick comments: “I wonder what the hundreds of wrongly convicted postmasters make of all this nonsense from Ed Davey, the former Post Office Minister “.

“If I were still a TV reporter, I’d take some terribly treated postmasters to Davey’s next stunt and see what they think.”

Tired of Emma Barnett’s interview style on Radio 4’s Today programme, Lord Cameron comments: “You’ve obviously been to the John Humphrys school of endless interruptions.” Emma haughtily replies: ‘I went to my own school!’

On the eve of Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997, George Osborne, then 26 years old, a researcher for Conservative Prime Minister John Major, showed up for work.

“The day before the election I crept into the apartment and found piles of boxes,” he recalls in The Spectator.

‘The Elders had packed their bags. The Blairs did not do it with their elections, nor did the Camerons. I wonder what the Sunaks will do.

Reflecting on her breakthrough role as the Lonely Bond girl in Live and Let Die, Jane Seymour recalls: “They hired me because they were looking for someone who could play a virgin.

There was very little in London at that time! Jane cheekily clarifies: ‘I almost qualified (as a virgin). So I got the role.’

Sue Barker remembers attending a celebration of Sir Steve Redgrave’s five Olympic gold medals at Sir Ted Heath’s home in Salisbury when the former prime minister mistook her husband Lance for the guest of honour.

“Steve wasn’t even in the building,” he recalls. ‘Heath looked at my husband and said. “This man deserves a glass of champagne.”

‘My husband had to explain that he worked for the Metropolitan Police. Sir Ted then went to sit in a corner of the room. Then Sir Steve walks through the door and Ted never said a word to him.

Hadn’t grumpy Ted, along with Margaret Thatcher, already elevated rudeness to an art form?

Prue Leith, who received the Guild of Food Writers’ Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday, took a gentle swipe at her rival, the sainted Mary Berry, whose upcoming BBC cookery show should give Prue’s Bake Off a run for her money. money.

“It’s a good thing for her too,” Prue meowed. “Mary is very good with poshos.” At least she didn’t say Brussels sprouts!