EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby may well be left blushing over a possible review into the influence disgraced former postmaster Paula Vennells had over the House of Bishops

Will Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby be embarrassed at next month’s General Synod by his association with disgraced former postmaster Paula Vennells?

Evangelical Dr Ian Paul has tabled an awkward private members’ motion.

‘May this Synod, in light of the Archbishop’s comment that ‘Paula Vennells has shaped my thinking over the years’, request that a full review be undertaken of (her) influence on the culture, decisions, appointments and strategies of the House of Bishops and the church in general.

Justin’s only blessing is that the Synod debate on July 5 will likely be submerged in the election results.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (pictured) may be embarrassed at next month’s General Synod

The Archbishop of Canterbury is associated with disgraced former postmaster Paula Vennells (pictured)

When King Charles published a book of his own watercolors in 1991, he wrote: “(Painting) refreshes parts of the soul that other activities cannot reach.”

The publicist Terry Lovelock, who coined that phrase to sell Heineken beer, asked permission to ask the Lord Chamberlain for a royal warrant, as “supplier of mottos and aphorisms to Prince Charles.”

Came HRH’s response: Terry would have to provide concise lines for at least three years before an injunction could be granted.

See you after the commercial break, sir.

Did Sarah Ferguson, back in the Royal Ascot fold with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, think about her exiled ex-husband Andrew?

Before his defenestration he attended most days.

Last Fridays, when Fergie attended the royal enclosure, but not the royal box for the sake of Prince Philip’s blood pressure, Andrew gallantly gave up his seat in the carriage and traveled by car with his ex and their daughters.

Did Sarah Ferguson (left), back in the fold at Royal Ascot with her daughters Beatrice (right) and Eugenie, think about her exiled ex-husband Andrew?

Fergie (left) attends Royal Ascot in 2019 with Andrew (right)

Fergie may have been confined to the Ascot Authority box, but Andrew and the girls came regularly to see her and smuggled her into the royal box when Philip left, usually after the fourth race.

Unfortunately, poor Andrew, they don’t seem willing to return the favor and give up the good life to stay home and watch the races on TV with him.

Promoting his new biography of the Beckhams, Tom Bower, highlighting Beckham’s “complicated” tax affairs, claims that a forensic accountant he had hired to investigate David’s businesses was left “baffled.”

David Beckham smiles as he attends the inaugural King’s Foundation charity awards at St James’s Palace on June 11.

“He discovered that the German tax authorities owed Beckham £9m because his accountant had forgotten to claim it,” Bower tells Sky News.

‘So I told his PR wife and he got £9 million thanks to me. But he didn’t say ‘thank you’!’ Does the old rascal have a giraffe?

Throttlebottom Nick Robinson points out in The Spectator that Sir Keir Starmer confessed that he had been in the crowd when Gareth Southgate missed a penalty against Germany at Euro 96.

“If Starmer wins on July 4 and Southgate takes England to the Euro final,

“I wonder if we could persuade our new prime minister to stay away in case I curse him?”