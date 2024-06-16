England’s WAGs and their adorable children show their pride ahead of the team’s clash against Serbia

As England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia is just hours away, the player’s glamorous wives and girlfriends have taken to Instagram to wish their partners good luck.

Love Island star Dani Dyer, whose partner is West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, kicked off the tributes on Instagram, posting a mirror selfie while donning an England football shirt.

Elsewhere, Rebecca Cooke, who runs her son Ronnie Foden’s Instagram account, shared a series of adorable photos to cheer up her father, Phil Foden.

The five-year-old son of Manchester City’s star midfielder smiled for the camera as he donned an England kit and a dazzling diamond-encrusted chain with the team’s logo. The post included the writing: “Let’s go England.”

Ronnie is known for his cheeky personality after photographers captured the moment the youngster attempted to open a bottle of champagne after Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in May.

Dani Dyer showed his support for teammate Jarrod Bowen ahead of today’s match and posted a snap at the top of England football.

On the other hand, Anouska Santos paid a double tribute to her partner, Luke Shaw, on Instagram.

In the sweet snap, Luke and his eldest son Reign, four, smiled at the camera in an England kit.

Meanwhile, his newborn daughter, Lumie, was sitting on her father’s lap and his middle daughter, two-year-old Storie, was sweetly caressing her sister.

Anouska wrote: ‘Happy Father’s Day, Luke Shaw. You make the lives of these three babies so happy that we will always be proud, but today, just a little more. I love you so much.’

Luke and his long-term partner Anouska Santos, 33, are believed to have started dating before May 2017.

The couple likes to keep their relationship private and is not used to posting regular updates about their activities.

However, Anouska has been seen accompanying her footballer boyfriend at various Man United-related events.

In June last year, Shaw and Santos threw a lavish party to celebrate their daughter Storie’s first birthday.

Phil Foden’s son Ronnie Foden (pictured) looked adorable dressed in a full England kit and matching chain.

Five-year-old Ronnie is known for his cheeky personality after he was seen trying to open a bottle of champagne after Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in May.

Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos shared a photo of him with his children, Reign (left), Storie (right) and Lumie (center), adding that they are “always proud.”

England fans are also hoping to see Trent Alexander-Arnold’s girlfriend Iris Law make an appearance in Germany. The model’s parents are the famous Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law were first spotted together in early May and have enjoyed a budding romance ever since.

When paparazzi first caught the couple having coffee in London two months ago, the attention was just a drop in the ocean compared to the limelight and glamorous lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

Dubbed the new ‘it couple’, sources close to Sun said the duo first met at a photo shoot in April for Guess Jeans, for which they are both ambassadors.

The budding couple then arranged an impromptu coffee date and a stroll through Portobello Market, clearly wanting to spend as much time as possible getting to know each other.

The stunning model made her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week for Miu Miu and has established herself as one of the ‘it girls’ of British fashion. She has been the face of Burberry, she is a beauty ambassador for Dior and has appeared in Marc Jacobs campaigns.

Fans are hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s girlfriend Iris Law will make an appearance in Germany (pictured at a party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London in October 2021).

Meanwhile, Man United defender Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan were seen arriving for their flight on Saturday ahead of today’s match.

Anouska made sure comfort was key for the short-haul flight in a pair of oversized blue jogging pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt.

She carried her essentials in a Mulberry Bayswater bag, which retails for more than £1,300, and appeared to be wearing no make-up during the flight.

Meanwhile, Megan, who gave birth last year, showed off her toned abs in a black crop top and leggings, teamed with a chic oversized beige jacket.

The mother-of-two completed the look with chunky sneakers, while carrying her belongings in a silver bag.

Megan met Everton ace Jordan Pickford when they were teenagers. The childhood sweethearts have been dating since she was 14 and he was 16 after meeting at school and sharing a son, Arlo, five, and a young daughter, Astara.

The couple had their first date to the cinema while he was a pupil at St Robert of Newminster Catholic school in his native Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Megan, now 28, graduated from college in 2019 while supporting her boyfriend. She even moved cross-country from Sunderland to Liverpool when he signed for Everton for £30m.

Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend, Dutch model Laura Celia Valk, is “completely in love” with the footballer.

Jarrod Bowen with his partner, Dani Dyer. He has managed to get the approval of his father, the tough actor and presenter Danny.

On the other hand, fans hope that Jude Bellingham’s glamorous girlfriend, Laura Celia Valk, will be available to give him all the support he needs.

The Dutch beauty, 25, recently shared photos of sunny Madrid with her Instagram followers where her new love, Bellingham, has an apartment.

The hardworking WAG is a model, TikTok star, clothing designer and often shares her glamorous lifestyle with her many followers.

Born in the Netherlands on September 16, 1998, Laura is five years older than Jude, although the age difference has done nothing to separate them as the pair have enjoyed a passionate romance over the past few months.

The blonde bombshell is both beauty and intelligence, having studied communication and creative business at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

The course, which is taught entirely in Dutch, allows students to learn about “trends in the media world and how to be a content creator in an inspiring and internationally oriented environment.”

The astute businesswoman is also the founder and owner of social media consulting agency Bobby Rose, a PrettyLittleThing ambassador, and even once tried her hand at making presentations.

Although the news broke that the soccer star and Laura are currently dating, the player continues to maintain his private life just like that.