England’s stars and their real pranks! Three Lion stars’ cute dogs revealed as dogs dressed in crowns, ruffs, epaulets, furs and jewels for Euros campaign.

They think everything is a rover… well, now it is! The English stars of Euro 2024 have been surprised at their German camp with some pretty special portraits.

Hanging in the players’ hotel rooms upon their arrival this week was a picture of a very friendly face (their own dog) variously dressed in crowns, ruffs, epaulets, furs and jewels.

The innovative idea is intended to be a humorous way to remind players that they are at home while dealing with the pressure of being tournament favorites. Photographs of their families and children have also been hung in the hotel.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been preparing for their first match against Serbia tomorrow night after landing in Germany on Monday. England’s official Instagram account shared the AI-created dog portraits and asked fans to choose their favorite.

First to appear was Conor Gallagher’s chow chow Freddie, tongue out, wearing a gem-studded golden crown, purple robe and chunky necklace.

Hanging in the players’ hotel rooms upon their arrival this week was a picture of a very friendly face: their own dogs. Pictured: Wilson, Harry Kane’s chocolate lab, on display, with bright eyes and his own royal purple suit.

Kane shared a photo of himself and his dogs on his Instagram page in August 2017.

The innovative idea is intended to be a humorous way to remind players that they are at home while dealing with the pressure of being tournament favorites. Pictured: Lewis Dunk’s well-dressed cockapoos

Lewis Dunk and his wife Abigail pose with the family dogs on Christmas 2023

The Chelsea midfielder’s dog is a star in his own right, with an Instagram account run by his model girlfriend Aine May Kennedy. The page is full of photographs of Freddie showing his support for Gallagher by posing in England shirts.

Next up was Rubie, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s cavapoo, in a pink dress and gold crown.

Wilson, Captain Harry Kane’s chocolate lab, was on display, bright-eyed and in his own royal purple suit. Kane also has another Labrador, named Brady; the couple is named after American football legends Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Lewis Dunk’s cockapoos were equally well dressed, one in gold epaulets and the other in a pink dress.

Aaron Ramsdale’s chow chow Blue showed some fine epaulettes of his own.

In previous interviews, Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale has spoken about life with Blue and the rest of the family. He said, “He runs the house when I’m not there.” Ramsdale has also talked about how his dog has helped him get through difficult times in his career.

He told Sky News: “It helps a lot.” We have a small soccer group.

Aaron Ramsdale’s chow chow Blue showed off his own fine epaulettes

In previous interviews, Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale has spoken about life with Blue and the rest of the family. He said, ‘He runs the house when I’m not there.’

Ramsdale’s wife, Georgia May, posing with chow chow Blue

Conor Gallagher’s Chow Chow Freddie, tongue out, wearing a gem-studded golden crown, purple robe and chunky necklace.

The Chelsea midfielder’s dog is a star in his own right, with an Instagram account run by his model girlfriend Aine May Kennedy (pictured).

Rubie, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s cavapoo, wearing a pink dress and gold crown

Football Association staff had contacted the players’ families before the tournament, asking them to send a clear photograph of their dogs. In the photo: Jordan Pickford.

Megan Pickford, Jordan’s wife, with the family dog ​​on December 1

“So myself, Rob Holding (Crystal Palace central defender) and Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad left back) have walked some dogs, which is great.

‘We barely talk about football when we take these long walks. But even myself, if it’s a walk down the street, in a park or in a field, you don’t think about much: you’re just outdoors.’

Football Association staff had contacted the players’ families before the tournament, asking them to send a clear photograph of their dogs.

Those without dogs were asked to send photos of other pets, and some were understood to have shared images of their cats.

The puppy snaps were created using AI, before being printed and framed.

An “advance team” flew to the English base at Blankenhain four days before the team, to hang the paintings on the walls of the players’ rooms.