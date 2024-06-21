England’s key questions: YOU decide – vote in our poll on who should start in midfield, is Gareth Southgate the right man for the job and should you leave out Harry Kane?

England’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark has left more questions than answers, with the Three Lions yet to convince themselves they can be contenders to win Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side remain top of Group C after picking up four points from their opening two games, and the results put them on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16.

England’s performances in the narrow 1-0 win over Serbia and the draw with Denmark have caused concern.

Serbia had pushed England back while seeking an equalizer in the opening match, while Denmark were considered to have been the better team in Frankfurt.

The Three Lions’ displays have led to Southgate making changes to his starting line-up for their final Group C clash against Slovenia next Tuesday.

You can have your say and vote in a series of Mail Sport polls on the key issues facing England.

Gareth Southgate faces several questions after England’s disappointing Euro 2024 performances to date

Can Southgate turn England around?

England’s players were booed by their own fans after the full-time whistle blew at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.

The reception came despite England leading Group C with four points from two games, leaving them on the brink of the last 16.

Southgate admitted after the match that his team had not performed against Denmark.

The English coach, whose contract expires at the end of this year, accepted responsibility for the show.

‘The team didn’t work today. That is my responsibility, I am in control of that,’ he stated.

England were booed on Thursday after a disappointing performance against Denmark.

‘I have to find solutions to that. The players are giving absolutely everything they have, if anything they show that they care too much and it is up to me to find better solutions than we have shown.

“We have to accept that, talking about today, we didn’t press the ball hard enough and we kept conceding possession for too little money and when you do those two things it’s difficult to have control.”

“We’re coming up a little bit short and ultimately that’s my responsibility, I’m the coach.” To achieve extraordinary things you have to go through some difficult times.

‘We know we have had a lot of problems, but we are where we are now and we have to find the best way forward. “I have to lead the group in the right way, make smart decisions and be better without the ball so I don’t have to defend during periods of the game like right now.”

After Southgate’s comments, do you think the England manager will be able to change his team’s performance?

Who should start in midfield?

England’s midfield has been a concern in the first two group games.

Southgate has relied on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice against Serbia and Denmark.

The partnership has not yet flourished in Germany and it often seems that the duo has been overtaken.

Alexander-Arnold has been substituted in both matches, with the Liverpool right-back starting in the heart of midfield as an “experiment”.

On both occasions, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has been the man Southgate has turned to to provide energy to the midfield.

The England boss can also turn to Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as other options to partner Declan Rice, who remains a sure starter.

Conor Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold in England’s first two matches

Is Harry Kane hurting the team?

There is no doubt about Harry Kane’s status within the England team.

The England captain remains the team’s figurehead and outstanding goalscorer, and his goal against Denmark was his 64th goal in 93 international matches.

Kane’s performances in the first two games have come under scrutiny, with some suggesting the Bayern Munich striker has lacked pace so far at Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old was substituted in the second half in Frankfurt, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins coming on in the 69th minute to offer a threat behind the Danish defence.

“We needed energy,” Southgate said when asked about the substitution. “We’ve had two games in a short period of time, we needed fresh legs, we needed energy to press and at that stage of the game. I think Harry only had 90 minutes in over a month, that was the decision we made.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker claimed Kane needs to “do much better” at the BBC, while Alan Shearer suggested he needs more help and pace around him to perform in his early 30s.

Harry Kane scored against Denmark but his contribution has been criticized by pundits.

Ollie Watkins replaced Kane in the second half against Denmark and offered a threat at the back.

Who should participate in the Three Lions attack?

Kane’s withdrawal was part of a triple substitution made by Southgate ahead of the final stretch against Denmark.

Jarrod Bowen made his second appearance at Euro 2024 from the bench, and Eberechi Eze also came on alongside Watkins.

The removal of Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka appeared to be an admission by Southgate that England’s attack has not yet worked in Germany.

England had entered the tournament with a star-studded lineup in Kane, supported by Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Experts have called on Southgate to make changes as they conclude the current set-up is failing to bring out the best in England’s stars.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has advocated for Anthony Gordon to replace Foden in the starting XI to give more energy to the attack and greater pace to support Kane.

Shearer has also suggested that Gordon or Eze could come into the line-up against Slovenia. Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Brentford player Ivan Toney represent other options, with the pair yet to be called up in Germany.

Jarrod Bowen, left, Eberechi Eze, center, and Watkins, right, were part of a triple substitution

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon have yet to appear for England in Germany to date

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield experiment over?

One of the big selection bets made by Southgate has been the inclusion of Alexander-Arnold in the midfield.

Speaking before the tournament with ITV, Southgate expressed that he believes the Liverpool right-back could fill the role.

‘We think so. We believe he can offer something we don’t have and give the team a different dimension. “He’s been really diligent in understanding the role,” Southgate said.

“He has as good a passing range as anyone in world football. He has been very interested in learning and understanding all aspects of the game in that role.”

‘Everything is starting!’ from Mail Sport podcast believes Southgate should end the experimentwho has replaced Alexander-Arnold in both games.

Former Man United midfielder Roy Keane has made a brutal criticism and insisted that Alexander-Arnold has shown that he is not up to the midfield role.

“I thought it was always a big gamble to play with him, a player who doesn’t play (that position) week in and week out for his club. “I know people say he gets there for Liverpool, but getting into a position and starting there are different. .

“I have played in the center of the field, it is a difficult position. Physically, gaining distance… It has come up short in both games.

Southgate admits decision to play Alexander-Arnold in midfield is an experiment

Are England struggling to replace Kalvin Phillips?

Gareth Southgate has sparked debate by suggesting that Alexander-Arnold’s midfield experiment came about as a result of England’s difficulties replacing Kalvin Phillips.

‘He has had some moments in which he has fulfilled what we thought. “It’s an experiment: we don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips,” Southgate said.

“At the moment we are not flowing as we would like.”

Phillips’ last appearance for his country was in November 2023.

He earned 31 caps for England and played every minute as Southgate’s team reached the Euro 2020 final.

However, he fell out of favor after barely playing for Manchester City and then struggling while on loan at West Ham.