England’s burgeoning bromance: Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold secretly hold hands, celebrate choreography and are both linked to models. Could they now end up in the same club?

One of Gareth Southgate’s great strengths since taking over as England manager eight years ago has been uniting a previously divided team.

England’s ‘Golden Generation’ of the 2000s have regularly admitted that there were cliques in the camp when they met, and that club loyalties hindered building team spirit.

That’s no longer a problem for the Three Lions as they all seem to be singing from the same anthem, and that’s particularly the case when it comes to the bromance blossoming between Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The couple, who have been linked to model girlfriends, with Bellingham reportedly linked to Dutch influencer Laura Celia Valk, 25, while Alexander-Arnold, 25, is dating British actor Jude Law’s daughter Iris, 23 years old, they have been inseparable. in the Euro Cup and their connection is becoming stronger on the field.

They started together in England’s midfield for their opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Sunday, and Bellingham proved to be the star of the show by scoring the only goal to give his team all three points.

Jude Bellingham (right) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) unveiled their new celebration on Sunday and their bromance is blossoming at Euro 2024.

Reports claim Bellingham is in a relationship with Dutch influencer Laura Celia Valk (pictured)

Alexander-Arnold is dating Jude Law’s daughter Iris (pictured), who is also an actress.

After heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross from close range, Bellingham, 20, walked away and celebrated with his teammates.

But while the rest of the players ran back for the restart, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold stayed behind to unveil their new joint celebration.

Both men knelt down while covering their faces with their hands. Bellingham later explained that it was a reference to the game of Wolf, or Werewolf as it is also known, a popular pastime within the England team.

It is a card game that requires deception and strategic thinking and is based on a deduction-focused role-playing game called Mafia created by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986, and is believed to have inspired the hit BBC One show The Traitors.

Bellingham told the BBC: “When we play Wolf, one of the staff loves that face when he has no idea what’s going on, so it was a little group celebration for the Wolf team.”

But their celebration isn’t the only choreography the duo has been working on. Ahead of England’s clash with Serbia, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold were seen perfecting a fun new handshake routine, which left defender Ezri Konsa smiling in the background.

A video posted online shows the duo shaking hands, pointing their fingers upward and then each taking turns blowing on their hands as if they were trying to put out a flame.

England players have been playing against Wolf since the time of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is also where fans really started to take note of the friendship between Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold were seen perfecting a new handshake in training, with Ezri Konsa watching in the background.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold took a walk together in Qatar, and fans were convinced the Liverpool star was trying to persuade Jude to join him at Anfield.

Bellingham was quickly becoming England’s star player as the tournament progressed, and speculation about his club’s future increased as he looked certain to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid appeared to be in pole position to land his signature, and some fans were convinced Alexander-Arnold was doing everything he could to get Bellingham to Anfield when the duo took a walk together in Qatar.

Alexander-Arnold insisted he was “just hanging out with a mate”, but was subsequently nicknamed “Agent Trent”, and the two players were never far from each other during England’s stay in the Middle East.

They were seen together again after the tournament ended a few months later, while attending a Chris Brown concert together.

But if Alexander-Arnold tried to persuade his friend to join Liverpool, he was ultimately unsuccessful. Bellingham chose Real Madrid and it couldn’t have worked out much better, as the attacking midfielder won LaLiga and the Champions League in his first season.

And now the tables may have turned, with fans recently accusing Alexander-Arnold of “flirting” with Madrid after naming two of his club’s legends as his dream dinner guests.

Having chosen Reds icon Steven Gerrard, the right midfielder went with Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo to complete his list.

The couple was practically inseparable at the 2022 World Cup and that has not changed since then.

Bellingham eventually joined Real Madrid and proved a huge success, winning LaLiga and the Champions League in his first season at the club.

Alexander-Arnold only has one year left on his Liverpool contract, and with Jurgen Klopp gone, he could be considering a new challenge away from his boyhood club.

If that’s the case, Bellingham may have something to whisper in Germany’s ear, and the two men have certainly spent a lot of time together training.

They were then all smiles as they shared a joke on the training ground, before paying tribute at England’s first match in Gelsenkirchen.

Bellingham took the game by the scruff of the neck, while Alexander-Arnold showed glimpses of why Southgate is keen to bring him into his team, even in an unfamiliar midfield role. And of course, the night culminated with his eye-catching celebration.

They recreated it in training on Tuesday, with fellow midfielder Declan Rice acting as photographer to capture the moment, and if either of them manages to score against Denmark on Thursday, we are likely to see the celebration again.

– “He is a player that I would describe as world class in what he does”

– “We have treated special players badly for 20, 30, 40 years” Gary Neville urges England to give Trent Alexander-Arnold his chance to shine ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/foW1HG2n2H – ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

The couple recreated the celebration of the match against Serbia in training on Tuesday.

Questions have been raised over Alexander-Arnold’s ability to play in midfield against top-flight opposition, but Bellingham jumped to his team-mate’s defense after Sunday’s game, stating that “people talk a lot of rubbish”.

Southgate has a big decision to make on whether to keep Alexander-Arnold. If he does, we can only hope that the relationship between Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold improves even further, as they are clearly on the same page.