England’s 10 hotspots with the most Bully XL revealed: A new map reveals which areas have the highest numbers of the deadly banned breed – but is your home in one of them?

New data has revealed the top 10 XL Bully hotspots in England with the highest numbers of the ‘dangerous’ banned breed.

Possession of XL Bullys, which are the largest type of American bulldog, has been illegal in England and Wales since January 31 without an exemption, following a series of fatal attacks across the UK.

Under the changes, dogs that were more than a year old after this date must be neutered by June 30, while younger dogs must receive the same treatment by December 31.

The breed is incredibly distinct, with an average height of 20 inches, broad shoulders, a bulky head and a weight of nine stone.

With a spate of attacks and deaths over the banned breed emerging in October, Croydon has become the largest number of XL Bully owners in the country, according to data compiled by The viewer.

There are a staggering 219 approved XL Bullys in the CR0 postcode alone and Sheffield comes second with 189 dogs.

Closely behind in third and fourth place are Warrington and Derby, which have 182 and 180 banned dogs respectively.

Wildnes, Liverpool postcodes L4 and L36, Birmingham and Leicester, as well as Saint Helens, made it into XL Bully’s top ten hotspots list, The Spectator reports.

In February this year it became a criminal offense to own this huge breed of dog in England and Wales, without an exemption certificate, following a series of attacks on the breed.

XL Bully owners must now have their pets neutered and microchipped, and must be muzzled and leashed at all times in public.

The latest addition to the government’s dangerous dog list, it is also illegal to breed, trade, rehome or sell an XL Bully, according to Blue Cross.

Despite the strict ban, two people have still died in XL Bully attacks in the four months it has been in effect.

More recently, a mother of two was beaten to death by her two registered XL Bullys after her family begged her to hand them over.

Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, died at her home in Hornchurch, east London, on May 20 in what was the first fatal attack since the breed was banned in February.

She was discovered by her two children, who attempted to perform CPR on her while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Angeline Mahal (pictured) was fatally attacked by her two XL Bullies at her home in Hornchurch in May.

The sign in one of the windows of the house that says: “Don’t worry about the dog, be careful with the children.”

It is believed that he may have died several hours before his arrival.

The two registered dogs were detained by police, some of them with riot shields, after being locked in a room.

A family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, said at the time: “I had spoken to Angeline about the fatal XL Bully attack in Jaywick in which a grandmother died and always urged her to give up dogs.”

“It was more because the dogs were a little tied up, they took a lot of time feeding and walking. It limited their freedom.

‘But there is something I want to make clear and that is that anyone who has an XL Bully type dog should do the right thing if they see their pets becoming aggressive and abandon them.

‘I know it’s difficult because people are very attached, but we don’t want any other family to go through this. We miss Angeline. She was a sincere and kind-hearted person.

“You read about dogs killing their owners, but you never expect it to happen to your own family.”

The relative added: ‘Angeline always had dogs, she had for years. Her two most recent dogs were XL Bullies. She had had them since they were puppies and she had cages for them. They were duly registered.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, was mauled to death by an XL Bully which attacked his scalp and neck and caused severe blood loss in May 2023.

Police at the scene where the father of five was brutally attacked by his friend’s pet dog, called Poseidon, when he went to take it out of its pen.

The corral where the illegal dogs were kept. Animal welfare visited the property and decided that the dogs were in suboptimal condition.

The inside of the pen included dog toys and soccer balls and was placed on artificial grass at the back of the owner’s house.

‘We don’t know all the details yet, but I think only one of them attacked her. Her two sons found her in the hallway. They tried to give her CPR but she was already gone. Police and paramedics arrived shortly after.

In May 2023, a father of five was also beaten to death by his friend’s XL Bully.

An inquest in April found that Jonathon Hogg had suffered “the worst injuries a trauma surgeon has ever seen.”

The brutal attack occurred when the 37-year-old man entered the pen of an XL Bully named Poseidon.

Hogg ended up lying face down with the vicious dog on top of him, biting his scalp and the back of his neck during the 15-minute attack, Bolton Coroner’s Court heard.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital, where it was discovered he had gone into cardiac arrest and suffered catastrophic blood loss.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was deemed unsurvivable from his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 2.05am on May 19 last year.

The breed is also known to attack children, as a five-year-old boy had half of his scalp ripped off during a harrowing XL Bully attack.

Children have also been targeted because of their race – an XL Bully tore off half the scalp of a five-year-old boy in a harrowing attack in May this year.

Family and friends said the young man was lucky to escape alive thanks to the three men who took the dog from him in West Yorkshire.

The shocking incident happened at a derelict house which locals believe is a notorious drug den in Hull, East Yorkshire, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Security cameras from a neighboring home show the mother and her son entering the property with another man, said to be a local drug dealer. Seconds later, blood-curdling screams can be heard off-camera coming from the house.

The sobbing mother walks out onto the street with her son in her arms as she pleads for an ambulance, before a stranger offers to take the child to the hospital.

Friends of the family have said the boy was lucky to escape alive thanks to the three men who fought off the angry dog.