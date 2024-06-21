England were “awful, sloppy, fatigued, lifeless and lukewarm” against Denmark, say pundits as they dumped Gareth Southgate’s hapless team.

Alan Shearer felt there was “no excuse” for a lackluster performance after England suffered a frustrating 1-1 draw against Denmark yesterday at Euro 2024.

England struggled to prevail in their second Group C match in Germany after Harry Kane’s opener in Frankfurt was canceled out by a fine strike from Morten Hjulmand.

Former England captain Shearer, who works as a pundit for the BBC, said: “You can see the players lying on their backs – they look absolutely devastated, the England players.” There is no excuse for that.

The Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena between England and Denmark yesterday

England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during yesterday’s match in Frankfurt.

Morten Hjulmand scores for Denmark as Jordan Pickford dives during yesterday’s match

Prince William watches from the stands during England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark yesterday.

“There was no energy or rhythm in the game. We didn’t fall behind until the last 10 or 15 minutes, we got caught with the ball too many times, too many careless passes and, honestly, Denmark was the better team and deserved to win.

‘I was very poor, I wasn’t good enough. “I wouldn’t say a lack of effort, or a lack of attempt, but there is a lot more to come from those players.”

Shearer, 53, added: “Terrible performance, especially after going up in the match.”

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand regretted the tactics adopted by manager Gareth Southgate.

When asked about his performance, Ferdinand said: “Average, lacking any kind of direction in my eyes, tactically very below average; I thought tactically we were overshadowed by the Denmark team.”

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden during yesterday’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark

England fans in the stands during the Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday

England players pose for a team group photo before yesterday’s match in Frankfurt.

“You have to give them that respect, they were well trained, tactically superior, they pressured us better, they united us.”

‘I thought England seemed very normal. Our best players, our most decisive players, our best players are at the top of the field and we choose to prepare to defend.

“We have players who are too good to sit back and expect to get through a game. We need to get to the bottom of it: are they being told to do this or are the opposition just forcing the players to do it?

And BBC presenter Gary Lineker called the performance “lifeless and tepid”.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher told ITV News: ‘My big concern is watching this and the rest of the tournament? England looks absolutely devastated. They can’t get close to the ball. The surest sign of fatigue is a deep descent.