England WAGS Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford and Tolami Benson prepare to cheer on their boyfriends as they arrive at Frankfurt Stadium… as Jude Bellingham’s model ‘girlfriend’ posts from Paris

WAGS Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford and Tolami Benson got ready to cheer on their boyfriends as they arrived at the stadium in Germany on Thursday.

Taking their seats at the Frankfurt Arena they sparked scenes of jubilation as they awaited the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England.

Jordan Pickford’s glamorous wife Megan was seen with her hair perfectly curled as she stepped off the coach.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham’s model ‘girlfriend’ posted an update from a photo shoot in Paris after it was claimed their romance ‘was a publicity stunt’.

Dani, 27, flashed a big smile as he had a drink at the stadium and proudly wore teammate Jarrod Bowen’s number 20.

WAGS Dani Dyer (pictured) and Tolami Benson got ready to cheer on their boyfriends as they arrived at the Germany stadium on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford’s glamorous wife Megan was seen with her hair perfectly curled as she stepped off the coach.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap, Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami posed for a fun photo in a white tennis skirt and a Prada jacket.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap, Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami posed for a fun photo in a white tennis skirt and a Prada jacket.

The couple are believed to have started dating in late 2020 but kept their relationship a secret until the 2022 Qatar World Cup.