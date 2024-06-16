England stars ‘to get record bonus if they win Euro 2024’, with Gareth Southgate in line for bumper pay package and ‘two Three Lions set to split nearly £10Million kitty’

The English players will reportedly receive a bumper £14million payday if they end 58 years of pain and win the European Championship this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday night in Gelsenkirchen after seeing some of their rivals leave a mark in the competition.

England came agonizingly close to winning their first Euro title three years ago but lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley. Victory in Germany would secure only the second major trophy in the country’s history.

But if the motivation to write their names in the history books was not enough, according to SunThree Lions players will be in line to receive a share of a £14million bonus if they are the ones to lift the Henri Delaunay on July 14.

They report that the players have negotiated a share of the £24 million prize the FA will pocket for the victory. Captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will reportedly share a £9.6million pot.

According to the report, Southgate will be the biggest monetary beneficiary of the win, receiving a £4m bonus, while assistant Steve Holland has also been promised an unspecified sum.

That leaves around £14m for the remaining 24 players in Southgate’s squad. That figure represents a record, eclipsing the £13m bonus for the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate will give Marc Guehi his major tournament debut and Trent Alexander-Arnold a central midfield role against Serbia.

Kane will be relied on to score the goals that will deliver England’s first major trophy since 1966 and the Bayern Munich striker, who won the European Golden Boot in his first season in Germany and also won the award at the World Cup in 2018, said: “I know what I’m capable of.

‘I know what I’ve done year after year. There is no reason why he can’t be the top scorer in this tournament.”

Southgate set to deploy Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield against Serbia

Almost half of Southgate’s squad have never played in an international final and the manager has urged his inexperienced team to thrive under pressure.

“We’ve got a balance of players who have been together on some really big nights and others who have rawness, energy and excitement about being in their first tournament and I think both of those things add to the group,” Southgate told reporters. on Saturday.