England outcast Ben White stocks up on footballers’ favorite nicotine pouches and cigars as he drinks white wine in Ibiza with his wife Milly as his team-mates play in the Euros.

Ben White has been pictured holding bags of nicotine and two cigarettes while enjoying a holiday with his family, while his former England teammates are in Germany for Euro 2024.

The Arsenal defender would likely have been part of the final squad if available, but Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate revealed in March that the 26-year-old had decided not to make himself available for selection.

White is not watching the Euros from home and instead flew to Ibiza with his wife Milly and parents.

Footage now shows White stocking up on bags of nicotine from Pablo.

Nicotine pouches are often confused with Snus, the sale of which is currently banned in the UK and users often purchase it abroad.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game as England beat Serbia on Sunday night.

Snus is a moist tobacco-based nicotine product that users place between their upper lip and gum line.

Nicotine patches, which is what White was seen on, are sold legally in the UK and do not contain tobacco.

White, who was not photographed using the product, was also seen holding two cigars while walking the streets of Ibiza with his family.

Other images also showed him chatting with his family, while drinking white wine on the Spanish island.

A study commissioned by the Professional Footballers’ Association in May revealed that one in five top-level players used snus, nicotine pouches or both.

The research project took data from 628 male players from the Premier League and the English Football League, as well as 51 female players from the Women’s Super League, and the results of the “first-of-its-kind” study revealed that a large proportion of players were using the substance.

There are concerns that use of both substances has been linked to a variety of health problems, with the report stating that users may develop nicotine dependence, “an increased risk of esophageal and pancreatic cancer compared to non-users.” smokers”, as well as health problems and cardiovascular problems.

Some professional players have also been photographed with nicotine bags in the past, including Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. He was seen in 2016 walking to England training in Chantilly, France, carrying a bottle of what appeared to be chewing tobacco and a Red Bull.

Vardy admitted to taking snus in his autobiography to help him relax.

White appeared to be in good spirits as he enjoys his time off the pitch with his family, before returning to pre-season training with Arsenal in a few weeks.

White’s holiday in Ibiza comes as his England teammates recorded a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal in a match in which the Three Lions put in a disappointing performance, with Serbia increasing the pressure during a nervy second half for Southgate’s side.

His wife, Milly, has been sharing snaps on her social media accounts of the two of them on holiday together since the end of the domestic season.

In a photo shared on Milly’s Instagram, captioned: ‘Life’ with a blue heart emoji, White can be seen enjoying a cold drink, wearing a black and blue shirt as he takes in his surroundings.

The defender is sitting at a table with an umbrella, with Milly resting her legs on her other half as she takes the cross.

The photo was shared on the same day England’s final squad ahead of the Euros was confirmed.

Asked if he spoke to White before choosing his team, Southgate replied: “No. As far as I know, he is not available for us.

White is unavailable for Three Lions selection following a reported clash with assistant manager Steve Holland in 2022.

Holland (left) allegedly questioned White’s interest in soccer while they were in Qatar for the World Cup.

In March, Southgate said Arsenal sporting director Edu had informed him that White, capped four times by his country, did not want to play for the Three Lions at the moment.

Meanwhile, England midfielder Declan Rice said in March that he would speak to White upon his return to Arsenal, hoping his teammate would eventually agree to end his exile.

He said: ‘All I can say is that it’s Ben’s life. It’s Ben’s decision. We can’t discuss with him what he wants to do. Of course, there will always be people writing things, having their opinions on what they think.

“But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is what he thinks and at the moment, he obviously doesn’t want to play for England.”

Reports have suggested that the split was sparked by Steve Holland questioning White’s interest in football while they were in Qatar.

Southgate’s assistant reportedly asked Kyle Walker a question relating to Manchester City’s performances in the previous season, before posing the same question to White about Arsenal.

White allegedly said he didn’t know the answer, leading Holland to claim it was due to his lack of interest in football.

The conversation is said to have taken place in front of other members of the team.