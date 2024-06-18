England football fan released on bail after being arrested following problems at Euro 2024 in Germany

An England football fan has been released on bail by a court following problems at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Gordon Thomas, 39, was detained at Manchester Airport on Monday night under the Football Spectators Act 1989 after returning to the UK from Germany.

Thomas, from Bolton, is accused of being part of the violence that broke out on the streets of Gelsenkirchen before England’s match against Serbia on Sunday, which was classed as high risk by local police due to concerns about potential trouble.

Laura Peers, prosecuting, told Manchester Magistrates’ Court today that police were now seeking a football banning order against Thomas.

“This is not a criminal matter, it is a complaint by the police to impose a football banning order because they say they can provide evidence that you caused or contributed to violence or disorder,” he said.

Riot police are seen following a clash between football fans in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

Thomas, who represented himself, told the court that he had been served with court papers on his arrival at Manchester Airport but had not been informed of the evidence against him.

“I don’t know what I was supposed to have done,” he said.

District Judge Joanne Hirst adjourned the case so Thomas could seek legal advice.

But he warned him that it was a “serious” matter that could result in a three-year suspension from football matches.

She handed him conditional bail, meaning he will not be allowed to travel outside of England or Wales before his next court appearance on August 23.

The court heard police had already confiscated Thomas’s passport.

Riots broke out outside a restaurant in Gelsenkirchen and video on social media showed tables, chairs and bottles being thrown before riot officers arrived.

German police said a group of Serbian fans were eating inside when a large group of England fans tried to enter.

Eight people were arrested and one fan was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The UK Football Police Unit (UKFPU) said an investigation team would review footage of the incident and “if any UK nationals have been involved, football banning orders will be sought”.

Mick Johnson, head of the UKFPU, has confirmed that a UK fan has been arrested.

He said in a statement: “This action shows the breadth of the Euro 2024 football police operation and demonstrates that there are consequences for fans who attempt to cause disorder.”

‘Any British football fan who causes riots in Germany that would be considered a crime in this country could face police action upon their return.

“We are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts and, where appropriate, will seek football banning orders to prevent perpetrators from attending future matches both internationally and domestically.” German police will also take action against those who break the law, and this can include high fines and custodial sentences. We are working closely with our police colleagues in Germany and have a team of UK officers deployed abroad to support their operation.

“We want fans traveling to Germany to have a good time, but remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and not put yourself in danger.”