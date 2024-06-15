England fans who cause trouble ahead of their country’s clash with Serbia risk being thrown into a 50-person “drunk tank” cell.

England fans who cause trouble before Sunday’s match face being thrown into a 50-yob “drunk tank” cell.

Police in Gelsenkirchen, where the match starts at 8pm, showed the Mail on Sunday two temporary metal cells, one for English fans and another for Serbian fans.

Ausnuchterungszelle (which translates as “sobriety cells”) have been set up as a security measure for the match, which German police have classified as “high risk” due to past behavior by Serbian and English thugs.

“If someone becomes extremely aggressive or attracts attention, we will use these facilities,” police spokesman Stephan Knipp said.

‘We will house them temporarily until everything is resolved.

The England Football Police Unit, a team of police officers and police staff dedicated to supporting other police forces to reduce incidents involving UK supporters, arrive at Dusseldorf Airport ahead of England’s match against Serbia .

‘We have these facilities for approximately 100 people, but if this capacity is exceeded and exhausted, in the worst case we would take other detained people to nearby Recklinghausen.

Officers have been training especially for Sunday’s match, with an additional 150 riot police stationed around the Veltins-Arena stadium, home of FC Schalke.

Fans will be served half-strength beer in another attempt to avoid trouble.