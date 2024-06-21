England fans say TED LASSO would be a better manager than Gareth Southgate after the Three Lions’ dreadful 1-1 draw in Denmark, saying the football boss is the type to ‘wear 100% safety glasses to cut out the grass”.

England fans today called for Ted Lasso to take over as coach after Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024.

Fans joked that the boss of the Apple TV show’s fictional AFC Richmond football team would get more out of the players after a disappointing performance.

One said Lasso “could read these players better” than Southgate, while another claimed Lasso “could manage a team better” than the current manager.

Angry fans also asked if Lasso is “busy at the moment”, with one tweeting: “The only thing that can help England at the moment is Ted Lasso honestly.”

Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis, who attended the show’s premiere in July 2021 wearing a shirt with the names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who suffered racial abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

It comes after boos met the final whistle yesterday in Frankfurt as England missed the chance to top their Euro group with a game to spare.

England fans called for Ted Lasso (left) to replace Gareth Southgate (right) as manager

Lasso is the boss of the fictional AFC Richmond football team from the Apple TV show.

Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis, who attended the show’s premiere in Hollywood in July 2021 (pictured) wearing a T-shirt with the names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who suffered racial abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020. final

Serbia’s late equalizer against Slovenia at kick-off meant England knew a win would take them into the last 16 as winners of Group C.

But Morten Hjulmand’s emphatic goal canceled out Harry Kane’s first goal in the group stage since 2018, when England squandered their chance to advance early.

England fans made their displeasure known at Deutsche Bank Park, while many others watching at home expressed their frustration on social media.

Southgate faced significant criticism, with one fan saying the boss would “take the negative offer in the Chase” and that “100 per cent wear safety glasses when mowing the grass”.

Another added: “It’s very difficult to make England players boring.” But Gareth Southgate is totally committed to his job.”

And a third tweeted: “I’ve seen Sheffield United concede 104 goals in a season and it’s not even as demoralizing as watching Gareth Southgate’s England.”

After the match, Southgate admitted that England, underperforming, are struggling to cope with the pressure.

“Look, clearly, we’re disappointed with the two performances we’ve had,” said the much-maligned England manager, who has to refocus on Tuesday’s final group game against Slovenia.

‘We have to look at it in depth and find some solutions to address the problems we have. Over the next few days we will spend a lot of time doing this.

‘We know that the level has to be higher, we know that the level can be higher.

‘Perhaps most importantly, we have to accept the environment we find ourselves in and the expectations that surround us. We are going to have to walk towards that challenge.

‘At the moment we are falling a little short of that. Ultimately, that is my responsibility. “I am the director and I have to guide this group in the best way possible.”

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer said he felt there was “no excuse” for a performance that lacked energy.

The former England captain, who works as a pundit for the BBC, said: “You can see the players lying on their backs – they look absolutely devastated, the England players.” There is no excuse for that.

“There was no energy or rhythm in the game. We didn’t fall behind until the last 10 or 15 minutes, we got caught with the ball too many times, too many careless passes and, honestly, Denmark was the better team and deserved to win.

‘I was very poor, I wasn’t good enough. “I wouldn’t say a lack of effort, or a lack of attempt, but there is a lot more to come from those players.”

And former England defender Rio Ferdinand regretted the tactics adopted by Southgate.

When asked about his performance, he said: “Average, lacked any kind of direction in my eyes, tactically very below par; I thought we were tactically overshadowed by the Denmark team.”

“You have to give them that respect, they were well trained, tactically superior, they pressured us better, they united us.”

‘I thought England seemed very normal. Our best players, our most decisive players, our best players are at the top of the field and we choose to prepare to defend.

“We have players who are too good to sit back and expect to get through a game. We need to get to the bottom of it: are they being told to do this or are the opposition just forcing the players to do it?

The match was attended by Prince William, who shook hands with King Frederick X of Denmark after the match and was seen having an enthusiastic conversation.

But yesterday’s performance was not one to strike fear into Europe’s elite, as Southgate’s selection and the team’s disappointing overall performance will surely be scrutinized before facing Slovenia.

England started with the same team that beat Serbia and once again took an early lead, this time thanks to captain Kane after Walker caught Victor Kristiansen napping.

But, just like in Gelsenkirchen, they faltered after taking the lead and Hjulmand’s 30-metre shot that crashed into the foot of a post brought their Euro 2020 semi-final opponents level.

Both teams had chances to win, with Phil Foden hitting a post before being removed as part of an audacious triple substitution that failed to improve a flat England performance.

The poor playing surface forced Walker to change boots early. And when the vice-captain returned, he passed the ball to Foden to get away from his man and get a shot during a cautious start, which came to life after a Danish defensive error.

England fans at Boxpark Croydon, south London, watching the Denmark match yesterday

England fans in Newcastle’s Central Park watched the game against Denmark yesterday.

Kristiansen was so concerned by Saka’s presence that Walker managed to pick his pocket on the outside, advancing and seeing a low cross bounce into the path of Kane to score from close range.

Denmark’s response to the opener in the 18th minute was as impressive as England’s was alarming.

Although Southgate’s men defended the area well, they left the Scandinavians too much space outside of it and their pressure was noticeable in the 34th minute.

Kane made a pass from a throw-in into no man’s land, with Hjulmand passing the ball and going on to unleash a beautiful shot from 30 yards which beat Jordan Pickford and crashed into a post.

The Red hordes roared as England continued to press, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg denied between Foden’s chances.

Kane threw his arms up in frustration after the first of those starts, having seen the striker take a tame shot rather than slide it in at the end of an impressive run.

England fans at The Distillery in Birmingham yesterday during a screening of the match.

England fans at Boxpark Croydon, south London, watching the Denmark match yesterday

Declan Rice saw a shot go wide and Saka bravely headed into the side netting early in the second half, which was just nine minutes old when Southgate headed to his bench.

The ineffective Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by regular midfielder Conor Gallagher as England looked to control the game.

Southgate held his head in his hands as Foden’s low 25-yard shot broke a post, with Saka flicking the ball across goal after Gallagher made an important save at the other end.

But England’s play became edgier as the match progressed, with Southgate introducing a new front three of Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins in place of Foden, Saka and Kane.

It was a bold move with about 20 minutes left and almost paid immediate dividends, with Watkins trailing Bellingham and forcing Schmeichel into a save from a tight angle.

England fans at 4theFans Greenwich Fan Park in south east London yesterday

England fans at The Distillery in Birmingham yesterday during a screening of the match.

But the changes did not lead to a noticeable improvement and Denmark seemed more likely to land a winner.

Hojbjerg looked desperate to score from distance and a magnificent recovery tackle from Marc Guehi stopped a dangerous cross from Alexander Bah.

England seemed content with a point as the clock ran out, but that was a view their fans in Frankfurt (and at home) certainly did not share.