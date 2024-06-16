England fans incite Serbian supporters after they were banned from boarding a train guarded by riot police following an afternoon of violence in Germany ahead of the Euros.

This is the moment England fans are seen inciting Serbian fans after they were banned from boarding a train guarded by riot police in Germany.

There were outbreaks of violence on German streets this afternoon just hours before the Three Lions’ opening Euro 2024 match tonight, when England play their first Group C match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Footage posted on social media shows England fans singing loudly on a train platform and holding their country’s flag as Serbian fans pass by on a slowly moving train.

The train doors do not open because riot police are seen monitoring passengers from inside.

England fans can be seen standing on the platform making hand gestures and smiling at the people inside the train.

It comes as another video today appears to show frustrated England fans waiting for 30 minutes for a train from the center of Gelsenkirchen.

Meanwhile, others are said to have braved the road to tonight’s match, despite reports of violence and arrests in the city as hooliganism makes a shameful return to the Euros.

Shocking photos today show fans covered in blood after violence broke out before the England match. Police sources previously told MailOnline that at least six people were arrested.

There was speculation about which followers were involved in the fierce fights, with reports initially suggesting that the violence was sparked by Serbia’s archrival Albania attacking the Serbs.

However, Gelsenkirchen police have since said that it was English and Serbian fans who were involved in the fighting.

“It was an altercation between English and Serbian fans, who were separated by police,” a spokesman said.

“Further measures are being taken and the background is currently being clarified.”

Officers intervened after trouble arose between fans outside a bar and restaurant shortly after 3.30pm. The video shows a group of thugs, some hooded and masked, throwing bottles, chairs and tables, while some supporters were seen fleeing the area for safety as tensions boiled over.

One England fan is believed to have suffered a head injury in the altercation and another was injured.

Earlier, the UK’s Football Policing Unit issued a statement saying that “a number of arrests” had been made, but those detained are believed to be Serbs.